WASHINGTON — In an absolutely absurd statement, President Joe Biden claims that Americans have more money in their pockets this year than they did last year. He made the comment on Twitter and said that he was proud of his accomplishment. But it’s very well known that the average American family does not have more money in their pockets this year. They actually have far, far less. Gas prices have remained significantly higher as the release from the strategic oil reserves has done little to ease pain at the pumps. Americans are paying more each week for groceries. They are paying more for cars, if they can find them. Americans are even struggling as they enter the holiday shopping season, struggling to find items on shelves. It’s a continuation of the ridiculous supply chain issues that Joe Biden and his regime created. Joe Biden is proud of that. Even mainstream media outlets, like NBC News , admit that inflation is hurting Americans. Any wage gains that Americans have experienced have been lost over the past year. Not just lost, but they have lost more than they have made. That’s a problem. It does not matter how […]

Read the whole story at thelibertyloft.com

