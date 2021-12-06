When a conservative thinks about what Republican policy platforms should include, there are certain things we do not expect to see:

Bail reform

Gun control

Transgender surgeries for children

Vaxx-nannying

The Great Reset

What do all of these things have in common, other than being associated with the political left? They all happen to be policies actively and aggressively promoted by “Republican” U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. He’s running in arguably the most consequential Senate race in 2022, Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, his name recognition may be enough to propel him to a primary win. We need to stop him.

Here are just some of the receipts demonstrating his “Republican In Name Only” (RINO) status, many of which came from a compilation by We Love Trump:

@DrOz : Bail reform and gun control Two very prominent DEMOCRATIC ideals… Pennsylvania wake the hell up…. Democrats know they will lose big 2022, so they will send their rats the @GOP to win seats that will side majority with the Marxist left… https://t.co/goqHu4zFSf pic.twitter.com/l3P6wz4GIq — 🇺🇸Michael Nickens Jr. 🇺🇸 (@nickens_jr) December 1, 2021

Do you know who LOVES jail reform and red flag gun laws? Democrats.

Here’s more…

@DrOz Don't try it! Dr. OZ and the Trans Kids!https://t.co/6JuH0MyU4V Dr. Oz is trying to run for office in PA as a Conservative?

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 He's involved with Bail Reform! He's trying to run as MAGA but will end up being a RINO! NO THANKS! — ☀️SunshineStateOfMind☀️ 🗣 Trump WON by a lot! (@tarahtori) December 1, 2021

Sodom and Gomorrah would love this guy!

But wait, there’s more…

WOW! Dr. OZ tries to Bully Wendy Williams into taking the Vaccine but she holds her ground! pic.twitter.com/be64XkbmrM — Brad Cologero Getz (BradCGZ on Gab) (@CologeroGetz) May 26, 2021

"Dr. Oz says America needs to learn from Wuhan’s quarantine lessons." Doesn't sound anything like a Conservative to me. pic.twitter.com/MWJ9ca29vm — 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐢 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐧™ The Constitutionalist (@DoniTheDon_) December 3, 2021

There are plenty of vaxx-nannies in the Democrat Party. The last thing Republicans need is for one of their own to be pushing vaccines and Wuhan-style lockdowns.

All of this ties back to The Great Reset, or as Dr. Oz calls it, a “cultural reset.” Gun control, bail reform, transgenderism, and vaxx-nannying are all necessary components of the Neo-Marxist future the architects of The Great Reset need of their plans to come to fruition. As such, someone needs to dig deep into his history and find connections to the World Economic Forum so we can tie his policies to the dystopian future his handlers want to create…

…never mind. We didn’t have to dig deep. He proudly posted his allegiance to the WEF and a “cultural reset” on social media.

It seems clear Dr. Oz is trying to throw a wrench in conservatives’ plans to win the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Whether he wins the primary and tanks the general or if he legislates as a pawn for the left, the architects of The Great Reset will be pleased.

For more in-depth details about Dr. Oz, here’s a great writeup by LifeSiteNews.

Hat tip: “John”

