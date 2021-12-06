People in Sweden are having microchips implanted under their skin that contain information about their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to local media reports.

Swedish people are increasingly having microchips inserted into their bodies with information about their COVID-19 vaccination records, according to reports .

In a local Swedish publication called Aftonbladet , one individual had a microchip implanted near his thumb on his right hand. The procedure was apparently performed quickly.

The report published a video that also featured individuals who had the microchips implanted into their hands, arms, or chest. Smartphones were then used to detect the presence of the microchips. The microchips were also able to be detected when the individuals swiped the body parts, containing the chip, over door sensors.

The implants have become “increasingly popular” following the guidance issued by Sweden’s Public Health Agency, which encourages assigned seating, social distancing, and other restrictions for indoor gatherings with more than 100 people.

While proof of vaccination is not required, events that chose to require vaccination are instructed to have a “routine” that takes not of individuals vaccination status.Despite almost 80% of all eligible people in Sweden being “fully vaccinated,” the Swedish government is pushing citizens to get the “booster” injection […]