( Natural News ) It is no longer enough for Americans to take the first one (Johnson & Johnson) or two (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna) “vaccines” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19). In order to be considered “fully vaccinated,” the Biden regime now insists that Americans take as many “booster” shots as demanded by the government at any given time in order to continue participating in “normal” society. The illegitimate Biden White House is actually now calling it a three-shot course as opposed to a one- or two-shot course followed by “boosters.” Three injections are the new baseline standard for maintaining up-to-date “immunity” against the Chinese Virus. As soon as this week, reports indicate, Pedo Joe’s people are planning to “begin the process of expanding the booster authorization to all adults.” This will mean that in order to remain fully vaccinated, the Branch Covidians and those who caved to the pressure will need to roll up their sleeves again (and eventually again and again ) for more injections. “As governments worldwide continue to ratchet up authoritarian punishments for the unvaccinated and undervaccinated , health officials are once again moving the goalposts when it comes to the definition of ‘fully vaxxed,’” reported Zero Hedge . […]

