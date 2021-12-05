Merely raising the debt limit one more time will not solve America’s fiscal crisis. Congress has repeatedly demonstrated that it does not perceive the debt limit as a binding constraint on its spending. Every time the accumulated federal debt approaches the limit, Congress raises the limit. If we are to truly limit the federal government’s spending and debt, we must create a new debt limit, one which Congress cannot increase on its own. Instead, we should embody the debt limit in an amendment to the Constitution so that only the consent of three-quarters of the states can raise it. Only then will Congress take the limit seriously.

To understand why a constitutional amendment is needed, let’s look at how we got here.

On October 14, President Biden signed legislation, passed a few days earlier by Congress, which raised the debt ceiling – the total amount of debt the federal government can legally carry – by $480 billion to $28.9 trillion. This delayed for a few weeks the “debt crisis” we have heard about. Suppose the debt ceiling is not raised again by early December. In that case, the United States Treasury will run out of cash, unable to borrow enough money to pay for expenditures that Congress has already legislated.

That would effectively force the government into default, unable to meet its financial obligations and forcing it to prioritize some payments over others. No one is quite sure how that would work, but some results are fairly certain. Interest rates on U.S. federal government debt – especially U.S. Treasury Notes – would increase because purchasers of these debt instruments would perceive a higher risk of default in the future.

This would make purchasers more reluctant to loan money to the federal government, which investors do when they buy Treasury notes, bonds, and similar investments. As a result, U.S. taxpayers would pay higher taxes to finance the same amount of federal government activity due to the higher interest costs.

The United States has never defaulted on its debt, but we have had close calls like the current situation many times before. In May 2011, the federal government hit the debt ceiling. Extraordinary accounting measures delayed the date on which the government would run out of cash until August. Even so, the debt ceiling was raised mere days before the money was exhausted. Not long after that, in December 2012, the government hit its debt ceiling again. Extraordinary measures delayed the reckoning until the debt ceiling could be raised again on October 17, 2013.

First created by the Second Liberty Bond Act – passed by Congress and signed by President Wilson in 1917 – the debt ceiling is intended to constrain the federal government’s spending. Congress and the President cannot spend too much money, the thought goes, if the debt is limited, much as a teenager will not spend too much of their parents’ money if their credit card has a low credit limit.

But the debt ceiling has repeatedly failed to achieve its purpose. Rather than limit its spending to avoid getting near the limit, Congress has often run its budget up against the ceiling and then proclaimed to the American taxpayers that the debt ceiling must be raised or else the federal government will go into default.

The problem is that the debt ceiling has no teeth. Congress itself created the debt ceiling, and what Congress makes, Congress can change. It is as if parents gave their teenagers the authority to change the credit limit on the credit card unilaterally. If teenagers are so immature that a low credit limit must constrain them, they are presumably too silly to be trusted not to increase their credit limit when given the opportunity. So too with Congress. For the debt ceiling to be a binding constraint, Congress must not be empowered to raise its debt limit.

For a solution, we must turn to a field of economics called Public Choice, specifically Constitutional Political Economy. Public Choice is the use of economic theory to study the behavior of governments. Economics explains the “private choices” of rationally self-interested individuals in markets (both free and regulated). But we can use the same economic theories to describe the “public choices” of government officials – including legislators, bureaucrats, judges, and executives (presidents and prime ministers) – as well as the behavior of voters. Meanwhile, Constitutional Political Economy is a branch of Public Choice that seeks to design the Constitution of a state to align incentives to promote the best behavior. Constitutional Political Economy thus uses the descriptive theories of Public Choice to make prescriptive recommendations.

Public Choice and Constitutional Political Economy both emphasize the importance of rules for understanding and constraining government. First, consider the argument made by Milton Friedman and F. A. Hayek, that the proper role of government in a free society is to play umpire by imparting fair, unbiased rules, such as enforcing contracts and prosecuting theft.

The government’s role is not to interfere by playing the game or picking winners and losers. Instead, the government should implement impartial rules and let the outcome be whatever it will be. If the result of a sports contest appears unfair or not sufficiently entertaining, then the solution is to alter the game’s rules. For example, in 1961, the American Basketball League (ABL) introduced the three-point shot. The American Basketball Association (ABA) followed suit in 1967. Then, in 1979, the National Basketball Association (NBA) finally recognized the three-point shot.

Instead of arbitrarily picking winners and losers to make the game more fair or entertaining, the basketball associations altered the rules to achieve that outcome. So too, Friedman and Hayek said, the government should impartially enforce market rules without deciding what should be produced at which prices in advance.

Similarly, constitutional political economists distinguish between the “game” and the “rules of the game” in studying political processes. If the government is not behaving the way it should, the solution is to alter its rules. The “game” is played at each level of government, while the “rules” are set one level above. For example, rules of bureaucrats and regulatory agencies are set by legislation, while the Constitution establishes the rules of legislators.

Whenever a given level of government is not behaving as desired or intended, the solution is to alter the rules at the next highest level. In the words of economics Nobel laureate James M. Buchanan (1919-2013), policy analysts “should look to the structure within which political decisions are made.”

If Congress perceives the debt ceiling as a credibly binding constraint, then the ceiling must be set one level above Congress. The U.S. Constitution should be amended to restrict the ability of Congress to incur more debt.

One possibility is to embody the debt ceiling in a Constitutional amendment rather than an ordinary act of legislation as we have now. The debt ceiling would be essentially the same as it is today, except modifying it would require another amendment – which must be ratified by three-quarters of the 50 states, rather than legislation that passes a majority of Congress and is signed by the President. Congressional representatives would be more likely to treat the debt ceiling as a binding constraint because they would not be able to unilaterally modify the ceiling. Therefore, embodying the debt ceiling in an amendment to the Constitution is more likely to persuade members of Congress to avoid allowing the debt to approach the ceiling in the first place.

Alternatively, we could add a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution, similar to the balanced budget provisions in the constitutions of every US state except Vermont. A balanced budget requires that every year, expenditures do not exceed revenues. A balanced budget amendment is, therefore, equivalent to a ban on deficits and debt. Some states have particular variations on this theme.

For example, Indiana prohibits state debt except for “temporary and casual deficits” for exceptional purposes. Most states permit debt for capital expenditures, such as transportation and other infrastructure. In theory, a balanced budget could be required every several years, rather than every single year, and all debts incurred would be paid in full by a certain year. Exceptions such as these would introduce flexibility, which may be desirable. For example, Keynesian macroeconomics prescribes deficit spending during recession years to be repaid by surpluses during boom years.

A multi-year balanced budget amendment would therefore accommodate Keynesians. Even if one is not a Keynesian, it might be necessary to compromise with Keynesians to secure a balanced budget amendment.

However, it is important to realize that every exception creates the opportunity to exploit loopholes. Constraining government requires reducing the scope for discretionary behavior by imposing strict rules without exceptions. Therefore, any exceptions made to a balanced budget amendment should be carefully considered. With any power, we should always think, “How might the most self-interested person exploit the exceptions to this rule for their benefit, in ways which we did not intend?”

Rules should be designed to govern people at their worst, not at their best. If all government officials behaved in a trustworthy and benevolent fashion all the time, then no constitution or rules would be necessary at all. It is precisely because government officials abuse their discretionary authority that they must be constrained by rules which limit the scope for discretion. As Thomas Jefferson said, “In questions of power, let no more be heard of confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution.”

The point, in any case, is that one way or another, some binding constraint on the debt should be embodied within the US Constitution so that the government cannot unilaterally alter the debt limit. By requiring the consent of three-quarters of the states to change the debt limit through the formal constitutional amendment process, every member of Congress will know they cannot act as if the debt limit will always be increased whenever they want. Only then will Congress be likely to respect the debt limit.

Image via Picmonkey. Article cross-posted from Northwood University.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Gifts for Patriots: Forget All the Woke Corporate Retail Gifts This Year Let me put the disclaimer up front. I’m a patriot. This site believes in promoting patriotic companies, supporting America-First ideas, and disseminating the truthful news that everyone in this nation needs to read or hear. To that end, it makes sense that the companies we allow to sponsor us are patriotic, America-First, and truth-embracing organizations. Now for the other disclaimer. Buying from the three companies listed below using our promo codes helps us tremendously. The offers we give our readers access to are the best offers available; even using Mike Lindell’s promo code gives the same discount as using promo code “NOQ.” We know there are many conservative sites who offer similar or even identical promos. We are not the biggest, not by a longshot, but we try very hard to provide excellent coverage of the most important topics to patriots. We do it unflinchingly and often at great sacrifice; there’s a reason you won’t find Google ads or Facebook buttons on our site. We cannot rail against Big Tech if we’re taking money from them or promoting their products. I’m not going to throw stones at other conservative news outlets who are beholden to Google or Facebook. We have our own sins. Nevertheless, you know when you use our promo codes you’re making an impact by supporting an honest style of delivering America-First news and commentary. With that said, our sponsors have gifts available for all price ranges. For the very special someone needing a very special gift, contact Our Gold Guy. Imagine their surprise when they see silver or gold coins in their stocking! Or, you can treat yourself to the ultimate hedge in the Biden economy. As the supply chain crumbles, inflation skyrockets, and the other investments lose momentum, precious metals make for the perfect protection. Be sure to tell them JD Rucker sent you! At $499, the Freedom Phone will help you or someone you love break free from the Apple/Google duopoly in the smartphone world. With promo code “MAGA,” you’ll save $50. It’s well worth the peace of mind of having a completely uncensored device with an app store that cannot be canceled. Our good friends at MyPillow have gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to high end bedding. You can knock out a lot of Christmas shopping with one stop at their website, and you’ll get maximum savings on each product you order by using promo code “NOQ.” Lastly, if you’d like to include us on your Christmas list, we’d LOVE if you sponsored us. Donations go directly towards helping us disseminate important articles and podcasts to the nation. As patriots, we must stand up for what we believe in. That means we slow or completely eliminate our expenditures with companies who hate us for our ideology. Our sponsors are all proud to support the America-First agenda, which is why we allow them on our pages. Like I said, you won’t find Google ads here.