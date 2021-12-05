I’ll admit, I’ve never had less fun researching an organization than I did when researching “Patriot Front.” These guys are idiots who make the “right” look bad with every hateful word they utter. But are they real? Is this just another white supremacy group that wants attention, or are they a Deep State front used for leftist fodder at best and false flag “insurrection” at worst?

After reviewing them, I’m leaning towards Deep State. That’s not to say there aren’t plenty of true believers in white supremacy among them. There are clearly plenty. But either they’re simply too comical for anyone to even notice or they’re operated by Deep State agents who have bigger plans for them in the future.

The group formed after the Unite the Right debacle in Charlottesville that helped launch the white supremacy narrative the left loves to use to label anyone on the right, especially Donald Trump supporters. They’re a real organization. I’m not going to link to any of their “work” because it’s just too hideous, but I can say it has all the markings of a long-play Deep State plot. They’re just so satirical that for them to NOT be contrived by the Deep State, their leaders would have have to be a combination of charismatic recruiters and complete idiots. They make themselves laughable.

Dear #PatriotFront members Look to your Left- Fed

Look to your Right- Fed

Look in the mirror- OMG Fed To the few social outcast, mouth-breathing losers all these Feds are using to push their

Ooooh #WhiteSupremacist Terrorists are everywhere agenda Piss off! – The Real Right pic.twitter.com/uBISsCx9q7 — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) December 5, 2021

Knee pads? Really?

Take a closer look. Does this look real to you? Or does this look like a group of federal agents pretending to be right-wing extremists? pic.twitter.com/NPM2iwgwi4 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 5, 2021

While many actual conservatives on social media are ridiculing them and exposing them as likely Deep Staters, we should be careful. If this is indeed the Deep State caricature of white supremacists, then their actions yesterday indicate they likely have a false flag planned.

NEW: Patriot Front Group Spokesperson Says They Traveled To DC Via A Convoy Of Box Trucks And A Leader Will Be Giving A Speech. Their Mission Statement Is To “Reclaim America” pic.twitter.com/2G70YCsGTH — HeadlineHunter! 🚨 Alerts (@freehumanity911) December 4, 2021

“Reclaiming America” has been a mantra for many on the right for a long time. But the meaning has been subverted by these white supremacists. Their version of “reclaiming” is to target those who are not white for expulsion from America… or worse. Hopefully, they’re just a distraction for leftist media fodder.

Whether they’re a Deep State machination or just a bunch of losers, Patriot Front needs to be watched closely. It’s been nearly a year since the last major false flag on January 6. Are the powers-that-be planning another?

Update: Lara Logan is on the case…

Message to the puppet masters responsible for trying to destroy the US: You cannot win. What unites Americans of every race, color & creed is stronger than anything that divides us. Together we will fight for freedom & our god-given rights enshrined in the constitution.

You cannot re-write history, you cannot falsely re-define words, you cannot create new genders that don’t exist because you do not create life & never will. You cannot deceive us or our children or any free man, women or child & you will never take away our free will.

“We the people” see you for who & what you truly are & there’s one thing you should know: we do not fear you. So we will not bow, we will not break & together we will stand for truth, justice, freedom & liberty for all. There is only one truth & you cannot change it.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn