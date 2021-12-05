Former Senator and 1996 Republican nominee for president Bob Dole has died at age 98. He reportedly died in his sleep at his him.
According to The Daily Mail:
‘It is with heavy hearts we announce that Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,’ the Elizabeth Dole Foundation tweeted on Sunday.
‘At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years. More information coming soon,’ the statement continues.
In February 2021, Dole announced he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer and in July 2021 was receiving immunotherapy to treat the disease, forgoing chemotherapy due to its negative effect on his body.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff upon the news of Dole’s death.
Dole served in the Senate for 27 years and was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996, losing to incumbent Bill Clinton.
Before that, President Gerald Ford chose Dole as his running mate in the 1976 election after Vice President Nelson Rockefeller withdrew from seeking a full term. Ford was defeated by Democrat Jimmy Carter in the general election.
Dole also sought the Republican presidential nomination in 1980, but quickly dropped out of the race he was also defeated in the 1988 Republican primaries by Vice President George H. W. Bush.
He represented Kansas in the Senate and during the final 11 years of his tenure served as the Republican Leader of the upper chamber, which included three nonconsecutive years as Senate Majority Leader.
Bob Dole remembered: Longtime senator, Republican Presidential candidate dies at 98https://t.co/zWQCtjcnmJ pic.twitter.com/I4rtXds2ew
— Fox News (@FoxNews) December 5, 2021
Great @GOP chair too! RIP Senator 🇺🇸 Bob Dole went from the plains of Kansas to the battlefields of Europe, where he was left with grievous wounds, before a dogged recovery enabled him to become a Senate leader and Republican nominee for president. https://t.co/3t5BLy7vtn
— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 5, 2021
One thing to know about late Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole (R-KS). There are about ten senators in US history who will be remembered as true titans of the institution. Dole is one of them
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 5, 2021
I'm sure the media will use the death of Bob Dole to remind Americans of how the Chinese communist government and other foreign governments helped fund Bill Clinton's campaign against Dole. Right?
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 5, 2021
RIP Bob Dole.
Amazing that 25 years ago his age was a constant issue in the presidential campaign. And yet he outlived Joe Biden.
— Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) December 5, 2021
WWII Army vet Bob Dole saluting WWII Navy vet George H.W. Bush in the U.S. Capitol in 2018. R.I.P. to both & thank God for those who won the war against German fascism & Japanese imperialism. So few of this generation are left among the living. Honor them.pic.twitter.com/OJtqzkruG6
— Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 5, 2021
Bob Dole was a statesman and a legit badass. You should read the account of his time in WWII. It was the greatest generation for a reason.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 5, 2021
