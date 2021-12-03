A top World Health Organization (WHO) official said there is “no evidence” to suggest that CCP virus booster doses would offer “greater protection” to healthy people.

Article by Jack Phillips from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergency director, questioned the logic of some countries trying to produce more booster doses to vaccinate anyone aged 18 and older.

“Right now, there is no evidence that I’m aware of that would suggest that boosting the entire population is going to necessarily provide any greater protection for otherwise healthy individuals against hospitalization and death,” Ryan said.

“The real risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death lies, in particularly, in at-risk and vulnerable individuals,” he said, “who do require protection against all variants of COVID-19,” the illness caused by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus. Health agencies around the world generally consider older individuals, those with compromised immune systems, and people who work in high-risk settings to be vulnerable.

The United Kingdom recently announced that it secured 114 million vaccine doses for 2022 and 2023. Those doses will be provided to everyone aged 18 and older by the end of January 2022.

On Monday, President Joe Biden called on Americans aged 18 and older to get a booster shot due to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in southern Africa that has been detected in at least five U.S. states for far.

South African health officials said in interviews this week that those who have contracted the Omicron variant, named by the WHO last week, are presenting “extremely mild” symptoms. There have been no deaths associated with the COVID-19 strain, which officials described as heavily mutated, and WHO officials cautioned is not enough data so far to determine whether it can cause more severe disease or breach the protection afforded by natural immunity or vaccination.

In some countries, it’s required to get a booster dose six months after the initial vaccination regimen in order to be considered “fully vaccinated.” Already, officials in the United States, including the governors of New Mexico and Connecticut, are claiming that one cannot be considered fully vaccinated unless they’ve obtained a booster dose.

Earlier this year, Israel attached receiving the booster dose as a condition to using that country’s “green pass” COVID-19 vaccine passport to enter certain businesses. Meanwhile, pharmaceutical giant Pfizer told BBC that vaccine boosters will be likely needed every year from now on.

Ryan’s comments come as other WHO officials criticized the United States, European countries, Israel, and others for imposing travel bans on southern African nations due to the Omicron variant. Previously, WHO’s leader, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged wealthier countries to provide initial vaccine doses to poorer nations, rather than focusing on giving booster doses to their own population.

Image via Picmonkey.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Gifts for Patriots: Forget All the Woke Corporate Retail Gifts This Year Let me put the disclaimer up front. I’m a patriot. This site believes in promoting patriotic companies, supporting America-First ideas, and disseminating the truthful news that everyone in this nation needs to read or hear. To that end, it makes sense that the companies we allow to sponsor us are patriotic, America-First, and truth-embracing organizations. Now for the other disclaimer. Buying from the three companies listed below using our promo codes helps us tremendously. The offers we give our readers access to are the best offers available; even using Mike Lindell’s promo code gives the same discount as using promo code “NOQ.” We know there are many conservative sites who offer similar or even identical promos. We are not the biggest, not by a longshot, but we try very hard to provide excellent coverage of the most important topics to patriots. We do it unflinchingly and often at great sacrifice; there’s a reason you won’t find Google ads or Facebook buttons on our site. We cannot rail against Big Tech if we’re taking money from them or promoting their products. I’m not going to throw stones at other conservative news outlets who are beholden to Google or Facebook. We have our own sins. Nevertheless, you know when you use our promo codes you’re making an impact by supporting an honest style of delivering America-First news and commentary. With that said, our sponsors have gifts available for all price ranges. For the very special someone needing a very special gift, contact Our Gold Guy. Imagine their surprise when they see silver or gold coins in their stocking! Or, you can treat yourself to the ultimate hedge in the Biden economy. As the supply chain crumbles, inflation skyrockets, and the other investments lose momentum, precious metals make for the perfect protection. Be sure to tell them JD Rucker sent you! At $499, the Freedom Phone will help you or someone you love break free from the Apple/Google duopoly in the smartphone world. With promo code “MAGA,” you’ll save $50. It’s well worth the peace of mind of having a completely uncensored device with an app store that cannot be canceled. Our good friends at MyPillow have gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to high end bedding. You can knock out a lot of Christmas shopping with one stop at their website, and you’ll get maximum savings on each product you order by using promo code “NOQ.” Lastly, if you’d like to include us on your Christmas list, we’d LOVE if you sponsored us. Donations go directly towards helping us disseminate important articles and podcasts to the nation. As patriots, we must stand up for what we believe in. That means we slow or completely eliminate our expenditures with companies who hate us for our ideology. Our sponsors are all proud to support the America-First agenda, which is why we allow them on our pages. Like I said, you won’t find Google ads here.