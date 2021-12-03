Promoted Content When the DOJ decided to go after Steve Bannon for contempt of Congress they probably thought they had hit the big time. They thought this would give their sham January 6th circus the shot in the arm that it desperately needed. Boy, were they wrong. What the Dems and Biden’s Deep State didn’t realize, was that Steve was luring them into a trap — a trap that he carefully set and that will spring right back in their faces. Bannon’s latest move is pure evil-genius.The papers that Bannon refused to turn over to Congress – which the January 6th committee would have used however they wanted, releasing only what suited their needs – he now wants to release – but not to Congress.Steve wants to release them to the PUBLIC, and this is freaking the Dems out, and they’re now going to court to stop him. But in an ironic twist, the media is on Bannon’s side, and they’re asking the court to allow Steve to make the paper’s public, which is the last thing Dems want.“The DOJ is prosecuting Bannon for not releasing documents to Congress, but going to court to stop him from releasing documents to the […]

