So much talk about Omicron; so much fear mongering; so much talk about science. Most is nonsense. The best research has received little attention. It comes from esteemed, senior French scientist, Dr. Jacques Fantini, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Aix-Marseille.

You are about to learn what senior people in the public health establishment need to use, especially Fauci who claims he speaks for and represents “science.” If he knows the French research, he is not sharing it with the public, nor is mainstream media.

The key scientific achievement by Fantini is the calculation of one key parameter he calls the index of transmissibility (T) of a COVID variant. The key work was published in June 2021 with the title “Structural dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 variants: A health monitoring strategy for anticipating Covid-19 outbreaks.” This research is very sophisticated, detailed and challenging. Genomic sequence data are used in the analyses of variants.

The molecular details of variants are analyzed to calculate T values for COVID variants. Originally, T values for known variants or strains of the COVID virus were determined. The T value for the Delta variant done in early 2021 accurately predicted the surge of Delta throughout the world, making it the dominant variant in many countries, including the US.

The T value accurately describes to what extent a variant is or is not very transmissible. The higher the value of T, the greater is the ease at which a variant is spread from one person to another. The higher the value, the more contagious is the variant. Fantini said how T values could serve a critical need: “T-index can be used as a health monitoring strategy to anticipate future Covid-19 outbreaks.”

The pressing question now: “Is the T value for Omicron of concern?”

The following table gives T values for the original five variants published by Fantini, plus what he has just released for the new Omicron variant.

Delta stands out for having an extremely high T value compared to previous variants. No surprise that it quickly became the dominant variant globally.

And equally impressive is the relatively low T value for Omicron, just 37% of the Delta value. Omicron should not be of high concern by people and nations. It is in line with most pre-Delta variants. It is not exceptional. There is no scientific basis for all the hysteria about Omicron. As shown below, most people assessed with Omicron were vaccinated and got breakthrough infections showing vaccines offer little if any protection.

Additional observations

Note that the higher the T value, the less effective current vaccines are for defending against the variant and protecting people from it (as real-world data given below show). However, the higher T value does not imply greater lethality. As is known by virologists, variants are smart enough to not kill their victims, which would also kill them and prevent them from spreading. Thus, high T value variants spread easily, can cause health impacts but do not necessarily kill people at a high rate.

Fantini said this: “For Omicron, the mutations go in all directions, without any particular logic, some annihilating each other. The mutational profiles … suggest that neutralizing antibodies [from vaccine immunity] will have very low activity on this variant. … This analysis of the Omicron variant suggests that this variant will not supplant Delta.” In other words, with far less spreading potential, Omicron is not likely to replace the much higher transmissible Delta prevalent globally even though reports keep coming in from different nations that Omicron has been found.

More positive insights had to do with the more than 30 mutations and exactly where they were located in the molecule. “The affinity of the Omicron … for ACE-2 [cellular material that causes infection] is decreased compared to all other variants analyzed to date, probably as a consequence of this accumulation of mutations.” Fantini is saying that Omicron is not only not as highly transmissible as Delta, it is also not as infectious.

Worth remembering is that all the current COVID vaccines were designed to address the earliest COVID virus molecule. Thus, they do not protect very well against later variants that have considerable mutations. Is protection zero? No. Current vaccines offer limited defense against variants because they only aim at a small fraction of the virus molecule components.

Vaccine problems

In a more recent article, Fantini and an associate said there is a “progressive loss of immunity induced by the two doses of vaccines directed against the spike protein” because current vaccines are not designed to defend against recent variants, including Delta and Omicron. Moreover, “the third vaccine [booster] dose can have serious long-term side effects due to the ‘ADE’ phenomenon (Antibody-dependent enhancement: facilitation of infection by antibodies). The benefit/risk ratio would be unfavorable.”

In other words, like other researchers, they see the negative impact of current COVID vaccines that reduce protection offered by a person’s immune system. What is being said is that antibodies not only offer little protection but, instead, facilitate viral infection and promote release of new mutations or variants. This is consistent with considerable data showing correlations between higher vaccination rates and higher death rates at the nation level.

This too was noted: “The immune response to SARS-CoV-2, whether natural or vaccine-induced, produces antibodies directed against the spike protein. In the case of mRNA vaccines, the only molecular target is the spike protein. In the case of natural infection with the virus, the immune response [natural immunity] is directed against several viral proteins, including the spike protein. In all cases, the spike protein is therefore crucial. However, SARS-CoV-2 is an RNA virus that mutates a lot, and many mutations affect the spike protein, which disturbs its recognition by antibodies.”

The bottom line is that vaccine immunity is inferior to natural immunity, because the former was designed for the earliest strain and only targets a small fraction of the complex COVID molecule.

Real world data show no severe illness and no protection from vaccines

The forecast by Fantini about Omicron is consistent with information flowing in. Specifically, vaccines will have little impact on Omicron transmission or infectivity. For example, Reuters reported: “Four people in southern Germany have tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant even though they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus said officials.” Moreover, “All four showed moderate symptoms.”

Previously it was highlighted, according to the Botswana government, the Omicron variant was first detected in four people who were fully vaccinated. And information from South Africa is that Omicron caused mild symptoms and no patients needed hospitalization, and that the European Union’s public health body said that they’ve found 44 cases containing the omicron variant in 10 of their member countries, all of which had mild or asymptomatic illness.”

Also reported was that “Two quarantined travelers in Hong Kong who have tested positive for the variant were vaccinated with the Pfizer jab. All three initial confirmed and suspected cases reported from Israel occurred among fully vaccinated individuals. And an Israeli doctor revealed that he had been infected with Omicron despite being triple vaccinated also wearing a mask.

In Australia, “New South Wales state authorities reported that two travelers from South Africa to Sydney had become Australia’s first omicron cases. Both were fully vaccinated, showed no symptoms.” A person in San Francisco was reported to have traveled from South Africa, had mild symptoms and had been vaccinated. Interestingly, officials said they had contacted everyone who had close contact with the person and they had all tested negative.

Meanwhile, everything that Fauci has said is completely inconsistent with actual data as well as what Fantini has forecast. Everything he has said seems clearly aimed at instilling fear about Omicron so that invasive, authoritarian government actions and continued push for vaccines could be justified.

Conclusions

A review of studies found unequivocally that COVID vaccines do not stop viral transmission, with no difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. So, all real-world evidence is that Omicron cannot be effectively addressed by COVID vaccines. Together with Fantini’s work the proper conclusion it that Omicron will not be very transmissible nor be more infective than Delta.

Because mutations will continue to produce variants, it is critically important to use the work of Fantini to accurately assess whether or not a new variant should evoke the fears and government responses that have sprung up so quickly for Omicron.

Dr. Joel S. Hirschhorn, author of Pandemic Blunder and many articles and podcasts on the pandemic, worked on health issues for decades, and his Pandemic Blunder Newsletter is on Substack. As a full professor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, he directed a medical research program between the colleges of engineering and medicine. As a senior official at the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment and the National Governors Association, he directed major studies on health-related subjects; he testified at over 50 US Senate and House hearings and authored hundreds of articles and op-ed articles in major newspapers. He has served as an executive volunteer at a major hospital for more than 10 years. He is a member of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, and America’s Frontline Doctors.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.