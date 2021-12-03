In a very sad story Protestia reports that a professor at Liberty University has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and sexual battery.

“Police have arrested a professor with Liberty University for sexual battery and kidnapping charges following an incident involving a student back in September, according to online court records. William Atwell, 58, who has been at Liberty University since 2013, was arrested by campus police on November 20th and was released two days ago on a $3000 bond. He has officially been charged with felony abduction by force/intimidation and misdemeanor sexual battery. According to a statement made by a Liberty university spokesperson made to WFXR News:

“Liberty University takes nothing more seriously than claims that a faculty member has had inappropriate sexual contact with one of our students, something for which there is zero tolerance. We are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, care, and concern. With the student’s consent, the university turned the matter over to the appropriate legal authorities and the faculty member in question was arrested. The faculty member has also been suspended by the university pending the outcome of this matter. To protect the integrity of investigation and the privacy of the student, we will limit further comment.”

Of course Atwell is innocent until proven guilty, but if he is proven guilty this is just another black eye for Liberty University that seems to have fallen in recent years. Liberty has been known as a solid and conservative school (especially politically conservative), so this would be a blow to christian conservatives reputation in the eyes of the public.

Three Jabs In and You Still Have to Wear a Mask?

If you get the jab, the extra jab, and the booster jab you should be exempt from having to wear a mask right? Wrong, According to Lord Fauci! You still have to wear a mask if you are around unvaccinated people indoors, Fox New reports:

“Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday advised viewers of a CNN town hall to wear a mask indoors even if they’ve been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and received the vaccine booster.”

“Everyone’s been talking about what to do if you’re unvaccinated or without a booster, but what should someone who has all three shots do to protect themselves against the omicron variant?” a member of the virtual audience asked Fauci. “Yeah, good question. We’re asking people to go get booster shots and the question that was just asked is very relevant. What you do is exactly what we were saying, and that is to be prudent and careful,” Fauci said. “And one of the things that’s very clear is that if you have to be in an indoor congregate setting in which you’re unsure of what the vaccination status is of the people around you, wear a mask,” he said.

They keep saying, “follow the science” well, if you follow the science on this one you can only come to one conclusion and that is the jab doesn’t work! I’m not sure what the shots or the boosters are supposed to protect you from, but according to Fauci it is apparently nothing. Stay safe and refuse the jab!

