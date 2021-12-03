When Joe Biden announced his OSHA vaccine mandates, attorneys general across the nation sharpened their pencils and went to work. Many of them had their cases prepared before OSHA even officially acknowledged they were putting the mandates together. And while there are still a few hurdles to clear before the death of the mandate for private businesses with 100 or more employees to require proof of vaccination or a constant flow of negative tests for their employees, the whole thing appears to be an exercise in futility for the Biden regime.

We won, right!?!? No. While most patriots were watching with apt intrigue and demonstrated their credentials as constitutional scholars on Twitter over the OSHA mandates, governments from local to federal enacted little “tweaks” to their policies that increased authoritarianism. Meanwhile, private businesses ramped up on issuing of mandates of their own. There have been some lawsuits filed with varying levels of success, but most failed because they didn’t have 1/1000th of the legal firepower behind them that was wasted on preparing for a battle with OSHA that barely materialized.

Creeping authoritarianism is a far greater threat than anything the Biden regime is doing with OSHA, travel bans, or threats of other actions. These incremental changes to policies get far less attention from the press, even among conservative media or watchdog groups. When we’re done picking up all the corks that were popped over OSHA, we may want to look around and see these little moves slowly whittling away at our rights.

For example, communist NY City Mayor Bill de Blasio didn’t get a lot of stories written about his expansion of vaccine mandates into private schools. This is a tremendous deal that breaches the sacred barrier between government-run public education and citizen-run private education. We expect the authoritarians to do what they please in public schools and we’ll do everything we can to stop them, but their reach should end there. If they can force mandates onto private schools, which by their nature should have limited oversight from government as long as they’re not breaking laws, then what’s next? Will homeschool parents be forced to be vaccinated when teaching their children? Don’t assume the answer is “no” in this upside-down world we’re seeing form around us.

According to Ari Hoffman at The Post Millennial:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio extended his public school employee COVID vaccination mandate to include private and religious schools on Thursday. Under de Blasio’s mandate extension, employees at all private and parochial schools, must provide proof of a first COVID vaccination dose by December 20. The mandate will apply to approximately 60,000 staff members at almost 1000 schools, according to de Blasio and Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.

Mayor-elect Eric Adams said in October that he would require COVID vaccinations for all school children pending FDA approval, which is has already received. Adams will be sworn into office on January 1.

Another example is the CDC’s unhinged response to Omicron. They have enacted draconian measures and Big-Brother-style surveillance at four major international airports. Lest we forget, they are doing this for a variant of a disease that has yet to hospitalize anyone for longer than a day. Nobody on the planet has reportedly died from Omicron, yet the CDC is pretending like this is an existential threat that warrants subversion of constitutional rights.

According to Art Moore at WND News Center:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its surveillance at four major international airports in the United States to test for COVID-19, including obtaining personal information on passengers from airlines for possible contact tracing.

Federal officials say the agency, which ostensibly is limited to providing guidance for decision-makers, may impose more travel restrictions and rules related to the emergence of the latest novel coronavirus variant, omicron, reported Epoch News.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters Tuesday that the CDC is expanding its surveillance at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and San Francisco International Airport.

She said the program “allows for increased COVID testing for specific international arrivals, increasing our capacity to identify those with COVID-19 on arrival to the United States and enhancing our surveillance for the Omicron variant.”

Omicron cases have been detected in five states. The U.S. already has imposed travel restrictions on eight southern African nations in response to the discovery of omicron in South Africa and Botswana last week.

However, there have been no confirmed deaths associated with the new variant, and a top South African doctor said her patients have presented mild but unusual symptoms so far.

World Health Organization Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday he understood the concerns about omicron. But he’s “equally concerned that several member states are introducing blunt, blanket measures that are not evidence-based or effective on their own, and which will only worsen inequities.”

“Flight bans have been imposed on southern African countries, but so far only two have detected the new variant. Meanwhile, countries in other regions have reported cases of omicron,” said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, in a statement.

EVERY mandate, policy change, testing requirement, and lockdown must be attacked through every legal means we have at our disposal. The vaxx-nannies know they will have a hard time getting anything major to pass through the courts whether it comes from executive decree or legislation. Our focus on the big-ticket items is understandable but unwarranted. We need to be more cognizant of the little changes they’re making in our lives because through these incremental adjustments they have begun normalizing tyranny.

When tyranny is normalized, the doors will open for the same type of actions currently taking place abroad. As Gregg Pupecki described at Headline USA:

As COVID again roils Europe, over 30% of Germans are facing strict lockdowns and mandatory vaccine injections, reported CNN.

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as one of her last acts in office, created a German underclass, a society where some citizens have more rights, privileges and freedoms than others. This new underclass is called the “unvaccinated.”

Merkel announced new lockdowns for the unvaccinated, taking away their freedom to participate in German society. Only those newly-vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID will be allowed basic freedoms. According to Germany‘s National and Regional Leaders, you won’t be considered vaccinated unless you are current in your shots.

Merkel said a person’s vaccinated status will be lost after nine months unless another shot or booster is taken. The German lockdown of the unvaccinated will all but eliminate freedoms in public, only allowing for “essential” trips to pharmacies and grocery stores. Merkel described these restrictions for a specific group of people as an act of “national solidarity.”

The situations in Europe and Australia are eye-opening. And while we enjoy more protections and a slightly less compliant populace, it’s not inconceivable for a future to arise in America that echoes the loss of rights many are experiencing overseas. We cannot wait for the next big proposed policy to pop up. We must start addressing these little policy changes that are already being enacted unabated.

Image by GoToVan via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

