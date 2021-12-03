You have to give credit to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). They stuck to their guns and kept up a Tweet (so far) thanking Joe Biden for lowering gas prices. The problem is the graphic they shared is so manipulated and the price change is so pitiful, even leftwing propaganda outlet Business Insider noticed their shenanigans:

In an attempt to tout President Joe Biden’s efforts at lowering gas prices, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee tweeted out a misleading chart on Thursday.

As inflation and increased trust in the GOP to handle the economy have become major problems for Democrats, the Biden administration has responded by releasing 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic reserves in November.

The Biden administration has also targeted “the cartel of shipping companies” that control the bulk of global trade in an effort to loosen the bottlenecks seen at major US ports.

In the DCCC chart, a 2 cent per gallon decrease is made to look more dramatic by stretching the X-axis of the graph out of scale.

Ouch. But no matter how bad the Business Insider report painted the move, Twitter users were much more brutal.

LMAOOOOO when you see the chart axis https://t.co/B1tPDRAWv3 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) December 3, 2021

.

WE ARE SAVING TWO CENTS PER GALLON FROM LAST WEEK THE FUTURE IS AT HAND!! — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 2, 2021

.

.

.

Can I get the play-by-play on who on your staff thought this was a good idea? The graphics guy who made it? The comms guy who thinks two cents is something to high-five over? Whoever approved and then tweeted it? Truly amazing stuff. — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) December 2, 2021

.

I absolutely cannot get over the @dccc thinking it was a good idea to tweet that gas prices have dropped TWO CENTS and thanking Joe Biden for it. Because families experience inflation are going to be grateful that gas prices have dropped two cents after rising $1 this year. https://t.co/bvTHbLXJTc — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 2, 2021

.

First we saved 16 cents on our Fourth of July cookouts and now 2 cents on gas! — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) December 2, 2021

.

OK, so now he’s only responsible for increasing the price $1.43/gallon over the last year, morons. https://t.co/of1BzSGPzt — John – Defund the CIA and FBI – Cardillo (@johncardillo) December 2, 2021

.

About two years ago I reached out to the DCCC, offering to help improve their social media strategy. I was brushed off, told explicitly that "our people know what they're doing." https://t.co/PaATi6MPMj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 2, 2021

.

Two cents? Two? Cents? Well; we can tell why democrats raise our costs by $1000 and then celebrate getting us a $2 discount. Progressives continue to cause poverty. — Ross Schumann (@RossSchumann) December 2, 2021

.

Joe Biden's chief of staff "liked" this chart claiming Biden saved Americans 2 pennies: https://t.co/I4tcx35l3A pic.twitter.com/2ISBMq9qSI — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 2, 2021

.

This is parody-level misleading-with-axes stuff https://t.co/1utWnzfoBw — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) December 2, 2021

.

.

This is clear proof the DCCC is either trying to derail the Biden-Harris regime from the inside or they think the American people are illiterate and unable to do basic math. Surely nobody thought this was actually a good idea that helps the sinking regime, right?

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker