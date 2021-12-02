AP Photo/Matt Rourke Another top aide wants to get away from train wreck that is Kamala Harris. Symone Sanders, chief spokesperson and senior adviser to the embattled vice president, will depart at month’s end, as turmoil continues. Sanders is the second top Harris aide to announce her departure in less than a month. Just two weeks ago, Harris’ communications director, Ashley Etienne, resigned. Rising stars do not leave the White House for no reason. Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Vice President Harris and her chief spokesperson, will depart at the end of the year, in a sign of growing turmoil within the office. The bricks are falling out of the wall. — Mark Nantz (@BullseyeBanjo) December 2, 2021 To the surprise of few , Harris is suffering through arguably the worst first year of any vice president. Chosen via affirmative action, she’s plagued by abysmal approval ratings and questions about her competence and authenticity . In February, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin expressed frustration over a bizarre television interview Harris did in West Virginia to promote the American Rescue Plan. Manchin claimed that the Biden administration did not alert him prior. During her first foreign trip in June, Harris was rightly asked […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn