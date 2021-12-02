The writing is on the wall. It isn’t written in a language that requires Daniel the Prophet to decipher. It’s written in plain English in flashing neon lights telling any thinking human that the Covid “vaccine” agenda is flawed beyond any semblance of reasonable doubt. But a strong delusion has engulfed the populace to the point that those who have pushed universal vaccinations and forced vaccine mandates seem absolutely locked into their massively debunked agenda.

In a normal world, the last 24-hours would have been ringing alarm bells around the world. Three countries experienced their largest spike in Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. All three countries are “ultra-vaxxed” with the vast majority of their populations supposedly “protected” (according to the new definition of “vaccines”) from the coronavirus. This should be a massive blow to Big Pharma’s money-printing agenda. Instead, it’s getting zero attention from governments, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, the healthcare industry, or any of Big Pharma’s minions.

In other words, we do not live in a normal world. We live in a world that has been brainwashed by too much Pandemic Panic Theater, a post-truth society where the facts really are secondary to feelings (sorry Ben Shapiro).

Here are three countries that should have already beaten Covid-19 if Fauci et al are to be believed…

It all started with an article I posted yesterday regarding Denmark. The nation has 87% of its population vaccinated but “inexplicably” still registered its highest new case count for any single day on record.

We move to South Korea which has been heralded from the start of the pandemic for their cutting edge handling of the disease in an area with very high population density. Despite being near the top of the vaccinated list, their surging in cases as well.

JUST IN – South Korea, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, reports 5,266 new #COVID19 cases, the highest 24-hour increase on record. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 2, 2021

Last, we turn to Portugal where nearly 100% of their adult population has taken at least one jab. If there’s a nation that completely debunks the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” lie, it’s Portugal. Here’s the article from Free West Media followed by my commentary:

Almost fully jabbed Portugal returns to state of calamity, reinforces Covid-19 measures

Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa last week announced that Portugal would return to the “state of calamity” on December 1 with reinforced measures to curb Covid-19 infections.

Chinese news outlet Xinhua reported that according to Costa, “the first measure to be taken is the reinforcement of the vaccination campaign with the booster dose”.

“The government has acquired in time the requisite amount of vaccine doses to be administered to each Portuguese” and authorities were “prepared to vaccinate eligible children,” he said.

The wearing of face masks will once again be mandatory in all closed spaces, the Council of Ministers said and a digital vaccination certificate will also be mandatory for access to restaurants, hotels, bars and clubs, sporting events and gyms.

Those wishing to enter retirement homes and health establishments, or attend major cultural or sporting events will be required to present a negative test regardless of whether they were fully vaccinated.

Portugal has also “strongly increased sanctions” for airlines with fines of 20 000 euros per passenger in case of non-compliance of a negative Covid-19 test.

Portugal has the highest vaccination rate in the world, but has had to return to a “state of calamity” with mask mandates, vaccine passports, and mandatory testing to enter certain establishments.

Early praises

As recently as in October, Portugal declared that it stood “as an example not only to the world but also to itself” because “the vaccination campaign proved to be a success in ‘beating this virus’ after the Covid task force chief Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo stepped in. Socialists lauded the high jab rate as the “Portuguese success story” and “historical”.

Gouveia e Melo was appointed as Coordinator of the Covid-19 Vaccination Plan Task Force, the unit set up by the Portuguese government to assure the strategic planning and logistics for the national mass immunization campaign. Gouveia e Melo was appointed to head the task force on 3 February 2021, following the resignation of the first coordinator, former Secretary of State for Health Francisco Ramos, over a “queue jumping” scandal, in which people not belonging to priority groups allegedly were receiving their vaccines before their turn.

Admiral Gouveia e Melo began to wear only his green combat uniform in public as well and used not only “the language of war” but military language in public outreach attempts. By October 2021, 98 percent of the eligible population and 86 percent of the total population were vaccinated.

On 4 October 2021, shortly after the Vaccination Task Force disbanded, Gouveia e Melo was awarded the Golden Globe for Merit and Excellence in a ceremony in Coliseu dos Recreios. As he was presented with the award by Francisco Pinto Balsemão, former Prime Minister and Chairman of Grupo Impresa, he received a standing ovation, and on his speech thanked every Portuguese that had contributed to the “success” of the vaccination effort. He said he would leave his trophy at the Ministry of Health.

Gouveia e Melo has been extremely harsh to Portugal’s tiny number of vaccine critics. “Negationism and obscurantism are the true killers,” Gouveia e Melo told journalists after protesters tried to ask him questions outside a vaccination center in August. Gouveia e Melo credited himself, the national health service Serviço Nacional de Saúde, its professionals, and its patients for the “historic accomplishment”.

Cases in Portugal are up 373% since they started vaccine passports last month and despite 99.3% of all adults being at least partially vaccinated, but somehow experts and politicians are still pretending that vaccine passports and high vaccination rates will “end the pandemic” pic.twitter.com/CpABmFPUXY — IM (@ianmSC) November 30, 2021

The cost of a premature mutual admiration society

These particularly stupid public health pronouncements have had some serious financial impacts. Overtime and service provision have cost the national health service more than 400 million euros, something that Gouveia e Melo evidently did not include in his lofty estimations.

By September, nurses had worked more than five million overtime hours and doctors more than four million and the number of hours overworked continues to rise. In the first ten months of this year, they amounted to 18.5 million, already surpassing the entire amount realized last year.

Until October, health professionals had worked over 1,2 million extra hours than the total performed in the entire past year to fill the need for human resources, according to data from the Central Administration of the Health System (ACSS).

On the day when it was once again mandatory to present the digital certificate in restaurants and other places, access via mobile phone applications was unavailable and the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Portugal reached a peak of 4670.

This is similar to February this year when the country was facing the worst crisis of the pandemic.

Portugal is also now the only EU country without diagnostic data for 2020 in the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control report on surveillance of HIV/AIDS infection. Hospitals with difficulty in reporting cases, and fewer than 500 were reported due to computer system problems.

According to reports, this is another side effect of the Covid-19 pandemic: Portugal does not know how many new cases of HIV/AIDS emerged in 2020. In the first year of the pandemic, less than 500 new cases were reported, a substantially lower number than usual.

Those responsible for the General Directorate of Health (DGS) and the National Institute of Health Doctor Ricardo Jorge chose not to disclose the data on the rate of HIV infection in the country, both nationally and internationally.

Fighting the Strong Delusion

We live in a very different world than we did two years ago. I’m not just talking about the obvious destitution and chaos that has taken hold since the ineffective lockdowns and restrictions got rolling. The world is different because it seems unable to break free from the indoctrination of “stay home, wear your mask, get your jabs!”

It’s not working. As I said in the beginning, this should be crystal clear to anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear, not to mention an internet connection and the desire to do a little research instead of listening to the Big Pharma puppets. There is literally no study or even an anecdotal data point that suggest the “vaccines” actually stop Covid-19. Sure, there are some studies and a whole lot of gaslighting that has made it a “consensus” that the jabs keep people from getting very sick or dying, but even those studies are quickly being discredited based on new, more accurate studies.

Do Fauci, Rochelle Walensky, or Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus actually believe the vaccines work? Of course not. They have access to much better data than the public can access. The fact that they’re not using that data to explain why there are spikes in heavily vaccinated areas and countries should concern everyone because it makes it clear they’re working off a political agenda, not a medical plan.

The architects of The Great Reset need us compliant and docile. They need to get as many people vaxxed, boostered, re-vaxxed for new variants, and finally put on an ongoing regimen of shots and pills. Too few are asking why this is the case in light of mountains of data debunking vaccine efficacy. We need answers and that won’t come as the result of a few articles and a handful of whistleblowers. We need a mammoth push for answers that’s loud enough to reach the globalist elites wherever they’re hiding today.

In a normal world, the truth would easily win out, especially when it’s as obvious as the Covid-19 injections’ lack of efficacy and demonstrable risks. But like I said, we no longer live in a normal world so it’s incumbent on us and anyone who will join us to get the truth out to the masses. Just because most of the populace are vaxxed already doesn’t mean they don’t have skin in the game. We need to use examples like the three above to try to wake as many of them up as possible.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn