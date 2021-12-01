On Tuesday evening, Tucker Carlson reacted the Fredo Cuomo’s suspension with an interesting take on the whole situation. “So this morning when we saw the “Atlantic” magazine, we knew it was curtains for Cuomo,” Tucker began. “It functions as a kind of modern social registry, a place where the ruling class to talk to itself and the Atlantic decided it was deeply displeased Chris Cuomo had dared to help his brother, the former governor of New York when he was accused of sexual harassment. Chris Cuomo must go, the Atlantic declared and in the world that he lives in, the Atlantic makes the rules. And that’s when for the first time ever and very unexpectedly, we started to feel sorry for Chris Cuomo,” he added. “Helping his brother is not the worst thing he ever did it in fact it may have been the best thing he ever did. Not because Andrew Cuomo was a good person, he certainly wasn’t a good person but he was Chris Cuomo’s brother and that’s what you do with brothers even bothersome ones. You help them when they needed. Matt, it’s called loyalty. This is an alien concept. Is there a single person at CNN or […]

Read the whole story at trendingpolitics.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker