AP Photo/Susan Walsh That sound you’re hearing is the sound of the goalposts moving yet again. On Wednesday, America’s beloved COVID guru, who would never, ever lead us astray , made the expected announcement about the new super monster COVID that’s going to kill each and every one of us all week and twice on Sunday: it’s here . “The California and San Francisco departments of public health and the CDC,” the pint-sized prophet intoned, “have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by omicron variant.” South African Doctor Angelique Coetzee, who discovered the new killer variant, has told us to relax, it’s not that big a deal, but Fauci gave no hint of that as he made his announcement. This is no time for a voice of reason! It’s time (once again) to panic! Fauci said that “genomic sequencing” at the University of California at San Francisco confirmed that the patient had not come down with ordinary, garden-variety COVID, but with the dreaded new variant, which has been politely named “omicron” instead of “xi,” which it would have been if the Greek alphabet sequence that the World Health Organization had followed up […]

