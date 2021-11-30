The tears are surely falling down Lebron James’ face right now as the NBA’s ambassador to China has tested positive for Covid-19. He was, of course, “fully vaccinated.”

According to TMZ:

LeBron James tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon using a lateral flow test. James was given a follow-up PCR test to confirm the diagnosis. However, that test came back negative. LeBron was then given a third tie-breaker test … which came back positive.

We’re told the team has chartered a private jet so Bron can fly back to Los Angeles in a safe manner. We’re also told James is currently asymptomatic. LeBron is fully vaccinated.

LeBron James has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings, the league announced Tuesday.

Like the NFL, the NBA has pressed unvaccinated players to get the jabs or risk losing their jobs. Some prominent players, including the Nets’ superstar Kyrie Irving, remain unvaccinated but others like Warriors’ star Andrew Wiggins succumbed to the pressure.

James has been a big proponent of the vaccines. This will shine a bright spotlight on the “rare” breakthrough cases that continue to pop up regularly.

