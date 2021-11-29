Anyone who is even remotely familiar with economic principles knows that the policies Joe Biden’s handlers are putting in place are designed to crush our financial system and our economy writ large.
You don’t print trillions in U.S. dollars, then dump them into an economy that is suffering a regime-caused supply chain crisis and not expect prices for goods and services to skyrocket, as they have.
And yet, Biden’s handlers continue to double and triple down on those same policies: After passing two multitrillion-dollar spending measures, one for COVID and the other for “infrastructure,” now Biden and Democrats want to spend another $2 trillion on a left-wing wish list of progressive social and climate goodies. It’s insane.
Or is it? Maybe in an ‘evil genius’ kind of way, and we’re not the only ones who believe that.
So does President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser Mike Flynn, who was also the Obama-led deep state’s first Trump administration casualty, having been entrapped into pleading guilty to a lie so that his son didn’t get arrested and prosecuted as well on a phony charge.
In a recent address, Flynn voiced his concern that he believes Democrats are purposely angling to destroy our economy ahead of next year’s midterm elections because they know that right now Republicans are cruising to historic wins and the left desperately wants to remain in power to complete Obama’s ‘fundamental transformation’ of America.
He believes Democrats are manipulating inflation in a way to “gain greater control over society,” according to a report in Neon Nettle.
“I believe that our 2022 national elections are at risk, meaning that, you know,” Flynn continued. “I am not convinced that we are going to have national elections in 2022.”
“The reason why I believe that is because the Left does not want to risk losing to the conservative movement that has clearly grown in the country,” the former national security adviser and three-star Army general in charge of the Defense Intelligence Agency added.
He believes the left seeks to ignite a “controlled financial depression” to collapse the economy.
“What we’re going to see, and this is the plan of the Left, is to basically take over control of the United States of America,” he said. “Get us to a place where we have just staggering financial problems, and so more control by the federal government must be put into place.”
“More controls by the Federal Reserve, more control by the federal government, meaning that we’re going to see more emergency orders from the White House to do certain things.”
“To take dramatic and drastic steps—to put people around the country under control of the federal government more and more and more over the coming year,” he added.
Flynn previously voiced similar concerns about the future of America under Democrats in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
“What I am not surprised at, but I think Americans are surprised at, is the speed they are moving to do exactly what I said, which is to take this country over,” Flynn said. “And we can’t kid ourselves, Tucker. That’s the direction that they are moving.”
“The assault on our freedom of speech, our ability to peaceably protest the right to seek the truth in our elections, systems, and processes.”
“This is all at risk in our country today.”
“And they don’t want us to be talking about these things,” he added.
“The other big question, the 60,000-foot view, is when does this stop or is it ever going to stop? And I actually don’t see it stopping. I actually think we are going to continuously see this relentless pursuit on what I am going to call our rights from top to bottom,” Flynn continued.
“I actually advise everyone to go read the Bill of Rights because every single one of them is at risk under this particular regime that we are being dominated by. To me, it’s this Republican establishment and these so-called Republican leaders,” he said.
One thing to remember: Flynn ran one of our country’s most significant intelligence agencies, so to assume he doesn’t know what he’s talking about is foolish.
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker