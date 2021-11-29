Congresswoman Lauren Boebert recently posted a tweet deciphering what the authoritarians of the anti-liberty left truly means when they say they want to “fundamentally change” the country. “It’s just a fancy way of saying they want to destroy America.” That is all true. It’s hard to see what else they could be doing, much less give them some new thoughts on how to accelerate the process. But what exactly are they trying to do in their quest to destroy the country? The answer is important as to why this is so dangerous.

America is much more than a place. It’s an idea. Sometimes you need the perspective of a foreigner to understand this. Bono, lead singer for the popular Irish rock band U2 and prominent human rights activist spoke at Georgetown in 2012 and perfectly summed up the idea of the American ideal:

Anyway, it’s not a right/left issue. It’s a right/wrong issue, and America has constantly been on the side of what’s right. Because when it comes down to it, this is about keeping faith with the idea of America. Because America’s an idea, isn’t it? I mean, Ireland’s a great country, but it’s not an idea. Great Britain’s a great country, it’s not an idea.

That’s how we see you around the world, as one of the greatest ideas in human history, right up there with the Renaissance, right up there with crop rotations and the Beatles’ White album. The idea, the American idea — it’s an idea — the idea is that you and me are created equal, and will ensure that an economic recession need not become an equality rescission. The idea that life is not meant to be endured but enjoyed. The idea that if we have dignity, if we have justice then leave it to us, and we’ll do the rest.

This country was the first to claw its way out of darkness and put that on paper. And God love you for it, because these aren’t just American ideas anymore. There’s no copyright on them. You brought them into the world. It’s a wide world now. I know Americans say they have a bit of the world in them, and you do, the family tree has lots of branches. But the thing is, the world has a bit of America in it, too. These truths, your truths, they’re self-evident in us.”

America is an idea, not just a place. That is extremely important to understand and consider in context with what is happening in the states. We have been subjected to a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object to evince a design to reduce the country to absolute despotism, inverting the relationship of citizen to government. There is of course the frequency illusion whereby you suddenly can’t stop noticing phenomena that you’ve been contemplating. However, this is more than a case of noticing a new word or trivial discussion topic.

For the first time in history, we declared in the Declaration of Independence that certain truths are self-evident, endowed by a Creator and that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the consent of the governed

[Emphasis added]

The Biden administration has already issued a ‘Potentially Harmful Content Alert’ on these documents. They failed to specify precisely what they meant by this, so we can only presume their intent in that regard. However, we can also see that they have spent the past few months busily trying to suppress our basic civil liberties and shred the Bill of Rights.

Now, consider the context in which we find ourselves. Saying that the authoritarians of the fascist far-left want to destroy the country is monstrous to the point that most cannot conceive of what we are talking about. Most people cannot wrap their minds around the concept. Add to this that they are moving at such a pace as to keep everyone off balance as to what is truly taking place.

Anti-liberty leftists also know that people will soon tune out a steady diet of bad news. Many are like a child with its hands over its ears singing la-la-la-la-la-la-la! at the top of its lungs, trying to drown out what she doesn’t want to hear. It doesn’t help that the national socialist media is acting as the propaganda organ for the authoritarian far-left. The result is that many aren’t apprised of the fact that they are steadily shredding the Bill of Rights before our very eyes. Remind them of these facts they stare at you with a blank look on their face as though they’re been asleep for the past 8 months.

Thus, we have a woefully uninformed electorate that has been deliberately created by propagandist media, normalized to the destruction of basic civil liberties by those who falsely claim to be ‘liberal’. Authoritarian leftists are changing the country as quickly as they can before anyone notices. The result is that it’s hard to comprehend the overall scheme in what is taking place, much less its implications for the future. So what does it mean when we say that the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far-left want to destroy the country?

Go back to the original point that America is an idea, not just a place. An idea built upon certain self-evident truths, resting on the cornerstone that governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed. The past few months have seen the anti-liberty left incessantly attacking these self-evident truths at every turn. Even worse than that, they are trying to destroy the foundational principle that under girds the very idea of America.

“The beginning of wisdom is to call things by their proper name.” ― Confucius

The far-left is anti-liberty and not just anti-American. It has never been more important to make that distinction. Not just because they insist on falsely casting themselves as liberals, many on the pro-freedom right still insist on enabling by mindlessly referring to them by that false label. Referring to the authoritarian left by the term anti-American dreadfully misses the point while giving them an issue of their own that they can challenge as false.

Anti-liberty leftists are out to destroy the idea that is the foundational cornerstone of the country. The idea that changed history: That all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the consent of the governed.

The idea is that government has to be constrained by the liberty of the people. It should be patently obvious that the government cannot properly have the consent of the governed if they are deprived of liberty and the government has unlimited power and control. Liberty frees the people and constrains the government, limiting it to specific and enumerated tasks.

Authoritarian leftists want an all-powerful government for their wondrous national socialist Utopia. Their “worker’s paradise” cannot abide a people being able to ‘speak truth to power’ or any of the civil liberties in the Bill of Rights. They especially need a monopoly on the use of force, which is why they obsess over gun confiscation while trying to lie about it.

They want to “fundamentally change” the country into a place where a governmental elite gets to decide what is the best course of action with virus spreader face masks or the 13th booster shot to counter the son of the Delta variant that was just brought in over the border. They want their authoritarian edicts to turn the consent of the governed on its head, placing the common good before the individual good (Gemeinnutz geht vor Eigennutz in the original German).

Compare the condition of a free and unlimited people to what the anti-liberty left thinks of red China where it’s the reverse. There are no limits on the socialist government and there is no liberty. The people are controlled by the government through socialist wealth redistribution and social credit scores. The government has absolutely no consent from the people and this is what the authoritarian fascist far left wants here. They have already begun the effort here while always playing games with the meanings of the words they’ve made up.

Socialism: Buying votes with other people’s money taken at gunpoint.

The authoritarian left is working methodically to implement a national socialist control scheme. While they love to deceive with vague and confusing definitions of their base ideology, the best version simply describes its basic implementation:

Socialism is the concentration of power into the hands of governmental elites to achieve the central planning of the economy and the radical redistribution of wealth through force.

Anti-liberty leftists prefer the positive phrasing of the definitions they’ve developed that encapsulates the same concept such as the Oxford English Dictionary definition of the word:

1A political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.

The flowery language hides the fact that when everything is ‘owned or regulated by the community as a whole’ it really means that it’s a small group of oligarchical collectivist governmental elites that own and control everything. As the creepy authoritarian oligarchs phrased it: “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy about it.”

In other words, they want a world controlled by authoritarian socialist elites with everyone else a serf without any civil rights. This means the people cannot participate in the government, they have no rights and most importantly, the government cannot possibly have the consent of the governed.

Many have wondered where they are going, but we’ve noticed that quite a few have hit on this theme of the authoritarian left eviscerating the consent of the governed without fully appreciating the overall pattern. All the chaos and strife wrought by the anti-liberty left has an overall purpose. To quote Admiral Painter from the movie ‘The Hunt for Red October’: “Russians don’t take a dump, son, without a plan“.

The plan is to destroy the country’s underpinnings of freedom while keeping everything that those freedoms have brought. Anti-liberty leftists are parasites at heart, their socialist national agenda never actually builds anything, and it just consumes what was produced under economic liberty, regurgitating the results as though it had ‘Build it Back Better’.

This is perfectly exemplified by the Bribing Billionaires Boondoggle Bill where they’ve caused chaos and inflation, taking the value of people’s savings and handing out the money conjured out of thin air to buy votes to selected constituents. As always, socialists scheme to use force to take from those who don’t support and give to those who do, buying votes with other people’s money taken at gunpoint. Naturally, they take a lot off the top in the process because they tell themselves they deserve it for being ever so compassionate with other people’s money.

Later on, they close the trap on everyone with all these new freebies. Voting against them means voting against the goodies, paid for with other people’s money. If anyone wants to know how they think they are going to survive the midterms after royally mucking up the country, this is it. Of course, they are sure to bring the COVID crisis back, the old standby. There will be a new variant that is a variant of an old variant that will require a new round of virus spreader and booster shot mandates. But do not doubt that it will still be an emergency of epic proportions, necessitating the need for measures that will just happen to make it easier for the anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left to cheat like there’s no tomorrow. They certainly don’t want the people deciding their own fate. They might not vote the correct way, for them.

If the anti-liberty left can pass the BBB bill, who wouldn’t want a Bribing Billionaires Boondoggle anyway. If they can steal from the middle class by devaluing their savings and hand a pittance of it back to them, they can then threaten later it will all be cut off if people don’t vote for them. They will have succeeded in destroying the basic idea of the country.

It will “fundamentally change” the consent of the governed to that of a small group of authoritarian socialists, destroying the idea that under girds the country. That’s what is meant by destroying the country, eviscerating the idea of limited government and liberty along with it.

