Since the start of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has sent $54 million to various “global health” projects in China, including institutions controlled by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and collaborators of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

According to The National Pulse, Bill and Melinda Gates have funded 93 separate grants adding up to $54,573,428 since December 2019 when the Chinese Virus was first unveiled to the world by the globalists.

Among the recipients of these grants are numerous CCP-run institutions of higher learning, as well as official regime entities such as the Ministry of Agriculture, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

It was the Chinese CDC, just to be clear, that played a lead role in the Fauci Flu drama. Many believe that the alleged virus originated at the WIV, though the Western media has repeatedly called this a wild “conspiracy theory” spread by plandemic deniers.

The WIV received $127,650 from Gates just this past January, it turns out. What the school needed that money for this late in the game is unknown, but we do know that the WIV was conducting research on bat coronaviruses at the behest of Tony Fauci.

“Several of the Gates Foundation grants are aimed at empowering China to play a larger role in global health and governance, despite the regime stonewalling efforts to uncover the origins of COVID-19,” The National Pulse reported.

Bill and Melinda Gates are demonic entities fueling global terrorism and genocide

In October, Bill and Melinda Gates sent another $150,000 to the China Science and Technology Exchange Center, which was used to fund a project “to enhance China’s research and development contribution to global health and development by strengthening partnerships with the government, industry, and academia.”

Another $300,000 was sent to the state-run China Agricultural University to supposedly help “build an enabling environment for supporting China’s engagement in global health.”

In August 2020, Bill and Melinda Gates sent a $300,000 check to Tsinghua University “to establish a think tank to provide regulatory science research and technical support for vaccine ecosystem building suggestions.”

According to The National Pulse, this and several other grants were actually used to broaden the CCP’s role in developing and distributing new “vaccines” for future plandemics, which will more than likely be unleashed by the likes of Gates and Fauci when the time is right.

Tsinghua University, by the way, is the alma mater of current CCP leader Xi Jinping. The school also has an alleged history of launching cyberattacks against the United States government.

According to former Senior Intelligence Officer in the Defense Intelligence Agency and State Department Official Nicholas Eftimiades, Tsinghua also has a “clear connection between them and the state administration for technology and industry in discussions on what [they] can do to help the national security.”

In May 2020, Bill and Melinda Gates sent $600,000 to China’s CDC “to support emergency response and evaluation, and prepare China for the potential pandemic, which will not only help disease control and containment but contribute China’s experience to global health.”

Bill and Melinda Gates even sent cash to China to help bolster its “agricultural transformation,” which the regime can use to supersede the U.S. as an agricultural superpower.

On and on the list goes, with nearly every recipient of Gates money participating in some element of the plandemic. Global terrorism and genocide, in other words, is where the treasonous Gates family funnels most of its cash, which, thanks to crony capitalism, seems to never run out.

