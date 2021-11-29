Reading Time: 3 minutes Charlotte, NC — Vaccine makers are wasting no time to get started producing vaccines for the latest COVID scariant. Just a few days ago the Omicron variant was introduced to everyone amid an outbreak in South Africa. Immediately, the propaganda started and now the vaccine makers eye opportunity. NPR is reporting that vaccine makers are already planning their way to “address” the latest scariant. They want to produce an Omnicron specific booster shot and they are testing greater numbers of booster shots as a means to help address the variant. But the information coming out of South Africa is telling a story that vaccines are pointless against the variant. In fact, long before Omnicron was introduced through propaganda outlets, all the details were telling us vaccines were doing little to prevent acquiring or spreading the virus. One South African doctor says that the symptoms of the variant are minor for those who have been treated. The doctor goes on to say that “almost half” of the people being treated for the Omicron variant were unvaccinated. Yes, that means the majority being treated for it are actually vaccinated individuals. That is not stopping the government from pushing its vaccine […]

Read the whole story at thelibertyloft.com

