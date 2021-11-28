Roger Stone, a longtime GOP operative and sometimes-adviser to former President Donald Trump, blasted President Biden over his alleged use of the Justice Department to target opponents, calling the FBI his “personal Gestapo,” a reference to Hitler’s secret police. Stone, who was pardoned by Trump after he was convicted of lying to Congress about Russian election interference, also labeled a recent subpoena he has received from the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, which is investigating the Capitol Building riot, as “harassment.”After he was sent his subpoena, Stone appeared to implicate others who have either been subpoenaed as well, were Trump allies, or both. “We have a group of politicized thugs​ ​at the top of the FBI who are using the FBI … as Joe Biden‘s personal Gestapo​,” he told John Catsimatidis on his WABC 770 AM radio show in an interview that aired Sunday. The New York Post noted further : He also questioned the reasoning behind the FBI’s decision to raid the home of James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, as part of an investigation into the theft of Biden’s daughter Ashley’s diary before the 2020 election. Project Veritas did not publish the contents of the diary, but […]

