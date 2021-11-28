During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden promised America that he would “crush the virus”. He ran on the premise that Trump had “failed” and that he was the one for the job. Well, not only has he not crushed covid, but we’ve had more deaths in 2021 *with* a vaccine than we did in all of 2020 *without* a vaccine. Now, Fauci is flat out admitting that he and Biden are incapable of eradicating covid (even though they promised to!) During an appearance on the left-wing propaganda show “Meet The Press”, Fauci said we “certainly” aren’t going to get rid of covid. “Is it pretty clear this is now an endemic? How does this end any other way?,” asked MSNBC’s Chuck Todd. “We certainly are not going to eradicate it,” Fauci began. “Elimination means – I don’t think we’re going to be there with this. What I do think we’ll be able to do is get a level of control that’s low enough that doesn’t interfere with our function. It doesn’t have a major impact on society and what we do,” he explained. Promoted Content Watch below: “ It’s not going to go away . The lower we get it, the […]

