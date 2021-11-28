The Arizona 2020 Election Audit concluded with hundreds of thousands of ballot discrepancies, chain of custody failures, nonexistent signature verification, and clear-cut violations of the law.

The Gateway Pundit reported exclusively on the Improper Governmental Operations Report by We The People AZ Alliance. They detail the video review where one individual granted two others access to the server room and leaves them unattended at the approximate time the log shows files being deleted in April.

All evidence has been presented to the Arizona Attorney General and he has opened a formal criminal investigation. However, we continue to see him slow-walk the process more than two months later with no arrests made to date.

Why haven’t these three individuals been arrested?

The Gateway Pundit reported that former Maricopa County Recorder was questioned by an investigator and he may even get arrested, but who knows at this point?It is believed that Adrian Fontes leaked the audio for the leftist media to attempt to discredit the investigation.We do not know if the three individuals have been questioned or not […]