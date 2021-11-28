Evasive remarks Sunday by Dr. Anthony Fauci regarding vaccine mandates for domestic air travel and more lockdowns in America make both of those possibilities a certainty, warns commentator Todd Starnes.

Article by Joe Kovacs from our news partners at WND News Center.

“Everything is on the table,” Fauci told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“In other words, prepare for more lockdowns and be prepared to show your vaccine papers to board jetliners,” Starnes wrote in a brief analysis of Fauci’s statements.

“The Democrats and Health Overlords are tyrants and they crave power. They know that the vast majority of the American people will do as they say,” Starnes continued.

“They know that we will shut down our businesses and our churches and our schools for the sake of public safety. So, yes – there will be lockdowns. And we have no one to blame but ourselves.”

Watch Fauci’s comments:

TODD: "Should we have a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel?" FAUCI: "Everything is on the table." pic.twitter.com/XsnY1x9JuB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2021

"Should we expect to be seeing more lockdowns, new lockdowns, more mandates?" FAUCI: "It's really too early to say." pic.twitter.com/is8U4gAaE1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 28, 2021

