Todd Bensman, a Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies recently traveled to Mexico where he is reporting on the tens of thousands of illegal aliens heading to the open US Southern Border. In Reynosa, Mexico, at a migrant camp, Bensman witnessed the United Nations IOM handing out free debit cards to aspiring US border crossers. The IOM workers with the United Nations said a migrant family of four gets about $800 a month. Todd said he watched long lines of migrants get their UN debit cards — paid for by US taxpayers. TRENDING: “GET OFF MY PROPERTY!” TX Man NOT Charged For Shooting Death of Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband During Angry Child Custody Confrontation On Front Porch [VIDEO] US taxpayers paid 22% of the UN budget in recent years. You can read more about this unbelievable program here. In Reynosa, Mexico, at a migrant camp, the United Nations IOM helpfully doles out debit cards to aspiring US border crossers.The IOM workers said a migrant family of four gets about $800 a month. I watched long lines of migrants get their UN debit cards pic.twitter.com/oxBUQCGOcy — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) November 20, 2021 US dollars. — Todd Bensman (@BensmanTodd) November 23, 2021

Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker