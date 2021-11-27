Of all the celebrities coming out, either intentionally or accidentally, as anti-woke, you wouldn’t assume it would be British celebrities. You know, what with England being a socialist hellhole. One that America broke up with, and we are never, ever, ever, getting back together. John Cleese has been vocal . JK Rowling’s battle with woke-nincompoops has been legend–wait for it–dary . Now, we can add Queen guitarist Brian May to the list. May recently spoke out against the Brit Awards removing gender-specific award categories. I’m guessing a producer was afraid of what randos on Twitter would think and made the decision for faux-inclusion reasons. He then drew a comparison with his own band and late frontman Freddie Mercury. Mercury, besides being the greatest vocalist in the history of rock and roll, was out and about gay when it wasn’t fashionable to be so. In 2021, that wouldn’t be enough. “We didn’t have to stop and think: ‘Ooh, now, should we work with [Freddie]? Is he the right color? Is he the right sexual proclivity?’ None of that happened, and now I find it frightening that you have to be so calculating about everything. …[Queen] would be forced to have […]

