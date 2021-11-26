The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said a new CCP virus variant first identified in southern African will now be dubbed “Omicron” and has “a large number of mutations.”

Article by Jack Phillips from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

Early evidence, WHO said in a statement, suggests the COVID-19 strain, first identified as B..1.1.529, has a higher risk of reinfection compared to other variants such as Delta or the Alpha strain.

After it was first reported Wednesday in South Africa, the new strain of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus has been found in Botswana, Israel, Belgium, and Israel.

“The epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the latest of which was predominantly the Delta variant,” said WHO in its statement. “In recent weeks, infections have increased steeply, coinciding with the detection of B.1.1.529 variant.”

Further, the variant has a “large number” of mutations, WHO said, which “suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other” COVID-19 variants of concern.

“The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa. Current SARS-CoV-2 PCR diagnostics continue to detect this variant,” according to WHO.

The U.N. health agency did not say whether common COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the Omicron variant, although the statement suggested that individuals should still receive the shot. Some scientists have said that due to the number of mutations, the strain may be able to penetrate through vaccines.

The United Kingdom, Japan, Israel, Kenya, and European countries have started to issue travel restrictions on southern African countries such as Botswana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and others. Earlier, a WHO spokesman cautioned against quickly imposing travel restrictions until more data can be gathered.

The EU Commission presidential chief spokesman Eric Mamer confirmed Friday that European Union member states have agreed to bring rapid travel restrictions from seven countries including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

Around the same time, South African officials decried the moves and claimed the EU and others are acting too quickly. Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said the measures are “draconian” and accused the countries of trying to find “scapegoats.”

Susan Hopkins, the chief UK medical adviser, told BBC radio that much is still not known about the strain.

“If we look at those mutations, there’s mutations that increase infectivity, mutations that evade the immune response both from vaccines and from natural immunity, mutations that cause increased transmissibility,” she remarked. “It’s a highly complex mutation, there’s also new ones that we have never seen before.”

Worries about the impact the variant might have, including government-mandated lockdowns, sent stock markets spiraling on Friday. Such concerns especially caused stocks of airlines and others in the travel sector, and oil to tumble.

Amid the scramble to bar air travel to South Africa, reporters said they saw throngs of people trying to flee the country via two international airports in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

On Friday, White House pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci told CNN that no final decision has yet been made on whether to ban air travel to southern Africa, adding there is no indication that the Omicron variant is in the United States. He also said it’s not clear whether the strain is resistant to common vaccines.

The Epoch Times has contacted the White House for comment on whether the United States will impose restrictions on travel.

Big Pharma's Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an "anti-vaxxer" article, per se. It's a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma's influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What's even worse is the fact that Big Pharma's greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We'll tackle that later. First, let's look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it's important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that's at play. Let's start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There's definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it's Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the "experts" at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it's the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that's not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That's not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That's the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 "vaccines."