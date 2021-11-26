This report from inside the Dept of Justice Office of Inspector General is very interesting; not just because of the ideology and agency attached to the issue they investigated, but also because of the recent timing this year – [ie. while the Rittenhouse and Arbery cases were being conducted.] The essential summary of the OIG issue is that someone inside the DOJ Civil Rights Division; someone in charge of the secretive internal agency known as the Community Relations Service (CRS); gave access to the computer database of Main Justice to employment applicants for the CRS. [ OIG Report Link ] We have tracked the CRS activity for years { Example Go Deep }. The core ideology of the CRS is virtually unknown to the public. The activists who apply for employment positions inside the CRS have one ideological outlook in support of radical elements like NAACP, Black Lives Matter, ANTIFA, and other social justice causes. There is no other ideology in the agency of the CRS. Advancement of radical race-based agenda is their mission within the DOJ. That reality is well beyond dispute. As a consequence, anyone applying for a job with CRS would have a very specific purpose. The motive for […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker