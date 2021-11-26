Christian theologians David Paxton and Randy Conway believe the conservative patriot movement must also become a movement for the revival of Christianity in the United States.

“Now is the time. We are at the end of the age,” said Paxton during the Nov. 23 episode of “America Unhinged” on Brighteon.TV with program host John Diamond. “He told us to occupy until He comes. That doesn’t mean we sit around … No, he says ‘Get your butt to work’ until the very second he arrives. So that’s what we’re doing.”

Appearing on the same program, Conway explained that Christians being called to “occupy” until the arrival of Jesus Christ does not mean they should just “take up space.” Rather, he believes it means Christians need “to be taking ground for the Kingdom of God.”

Conway said the U.S. has lost its way from being a constitutional republic with 50 sovereign states with a Constitution that was meant to limit the powers of the government, not expand it. He then explained that the patriot movement must also be a Christian revival “because every government in the world is a theocracy. God is government.”

Christian patriots gaining ground in America

The patriot movement is becoming more entwined with Christianity, and this can be seen in the many recent statements by leading patriots.

Earlier this month, retired Army Lt. Gen. and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn called for Christians in the U.S. to spread the word of God.

“If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion,” he said. “One nation under God and one religion under God.” (Related: General Flynn urges pastors to defend the Constitution from the pulpit – Brighteon.TV.)

This comment drew the ire of many. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota even accused Flynn of hating the Constitution. Rep. Ted Lieu of California said that Flynn is the type of person who “would fall asleep in church class.”

But Flynn is not alone. Former Ohio State Treasurer and current GOP Senate candidate Josh Mandel recently tweeted: “We stand with General Flynn.” During a debate, Mandel even publicly stated that the separation of church and state is not real, echoing Paxton and Conway’s beliefs that every government is essentially a theocratic one.

More and more public figures are calling on the government to return to its Christian roots. Last month, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson pledged to keep fighting for Christian values because “that is the right thing to do.”

During a speech, Robinson called on his supporters to be God’s regiment on earth and to be “the living embodiment” of all those who have sacrificed their lives for the United States.

“Tell our enemies on the other side of the aisle that will drag this nation down into a socialist hellhole that you will only do it as you run past me laying on the ground, choking on my own blood because I will not give up this nation to you,” said Robinson.

“It is not yours. You did not build it, you did not defend it and you will not own it. We will,” he continued. “The Christian patriots of this nation will own this nation and rule this nation and help freedom survive for future generations.”

Diamond, Paxton and Conway have a lot more to say regarding the leading role Christian patriots should have among conservatives. Watch the entire Nov. 23 episode of “America Unhinged” with Dr. John Diamond, featuring guests David Paxton, Randy Conway and William J. Federer here:

“America Unhinged” with Dr. John Diamond airs from Monday to Friday at 9-10 a.m. on Brighteon.TV.

Learn more about the rise of Christian patriots in America by reading the latest articles at Awakening.news.

