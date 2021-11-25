CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, and other corporate media outlets we checked today have effectively halted coverage of the Waukesha massacre and suspect Darrell Brooks. Their frontpages have zero mentions of either on them as of Thursday, a mere four days after the alleged vehicular murder of six people happened.
They ARE covering a vehicular murder story, though. As I Tweeted:
Even today, corporate media is still covering the vehicular murder in Charlottesville that took place over four years ago.
They've stopped covering the vehicular murder of six that took place four days ago.
— JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 25, 2021
It has been over four years since the vehicular murder of Heather Heyer at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, VA. It is frontpage news on most corporate media sites because the a jury found Unite the Right defendants liable for more than $26 million in damages. What you won’t find on frontpages are any mentions of Waukesha or Brooks.
The suspect has the wrong narrative surrounding him for corporate media to play upon. He is Black, showed support for Black Lives Matter, and attacked a crowd of mostly White people. That’s not the type of profile corporate media wants to highlight, so instead of covering a crime that occurred four days ago they’re fixated on a crime that happened over four years ago.
This is how the memory hole works. Whatever stories go against the leftist narrative are dropped in it and ignored forever. Anything that supports their manufactured narratives about systemic racism, white supremacy, or “Orange Man Supporters Bad” is blasted continuously to the indoctrinated masses who either don’t realize they’re being lied to or who need their daily dose of confirmation bias reassurance.
If a Trump supporter had come close to hitting a group of persons of color, the story would be blown up with every possible angle explored and regurgitated for days. If a Trump supporter had actually hit someone, the story would play for weeks. If a Trump supporter had killed someone in a vehicular attack, we’d be hearing about it years later, just as we’re seeing with Charlottesville.
But Darrell Brooks was not a Trump supporter and didn’t target persons of color, so his story is verboten for corporate media.
Journalists are supposed to deliver the news. Waukesha is far more newsworthy today than nearly all of the news dregs our corporate media “journalists” are reporting about now. Narrative control is in full effect, as always.
