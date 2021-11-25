Some people dove right in, and others waded into the vaccine “underworld.” Now, the undertow of vaccine “boosters” is dragging everyone further into the immunocompromised abyss. Tens of millions of Americans who believe in vaccines got snookered and thought there was just going to be the one vaccine, or a short series, but now they’re all starting to see the deep, dark “waters” of gene therapy injections, and it’s looking really gloomy.

The plan is for every person to take booster after booster after booster, and for America, like many other countries around the world, the plot thickens and the damage to major body systems is already rearing its ugly head, including vascular clots, antibody-dependence enhancement syndrome and sudden “unexplainable” deaths. There are many reasons to never, ever get booster shots for Covid, but we’ve boiled it down to the top five.

Top 5 reasons to AVOID every Fauci clot shot that’s coming your way

It’s not really a vaccine, but rather a gene therapy shot that causes blood clots, myocarditis and cancer. You’ll have to keep getting them every 4 to 6 months for the rest of your shortened life. Each one increases your antibody dependence enhancement syndrome (ADE) that began with the first dose, weakening your immune system more and more each time. Actual “safe” and “effective” vaccines take years to create, test and get a true and complete approval, so each booster is a total “shot in the dark,” like playing Russian roulette. The CDC keeps changing the “facts” about Covid vaccines, including how they work, how long they work, which viruses they work for, and the scary warning labels.

If you or some loved ones have been vaccinated for Covid, you may still have a good chance of escaping the deadly “currents” that await everyone else. Fraudulent Fauci, Mr. Covid himself, recently admitted on a New York Times podcast that the vaccines are wearing off very fast, losing their ability to protect people against infection, hospitalization and death. Yet, the vaccines are new. So what gives?

First, the CDC and Fauci said the vaccines were 95 percent effective and 100 percent safe. Then they said later they don’t prevent infection, they just lesson the severity of Covid should you catch it.

Then, they blamed all the unvaccinated for spreading it continuously to the vaccinated, but then admitted that the vaccines do NOT stop transmission among the vaccinated. Now they’re saying after a few months, they don’t stop contraction, transmission, a bad case, hospitalization or death. So why is anyone still considering boosters?

Mr. infectious disease “expert” Fauci used Israel as the perfect example of his points, where they have a super-high vaccination rate among the populace (over 80 percent), and now a huge swath of those vaxxed sheeple have caught Covid, been hospitalized, and met with death. Again, the undertow is in full effect.

Here’s Fauci admitting the vaccines are totally useless, already, and that’s because it’s time for him to push the deadly boosters:

“They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups. It isn’t just the elderly,” He went on to maximize his point so he can sell everyone on boosters: “It’s waning to the point that you’re seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital.”

Boosting is an essential component of keeping the pandemic going and crippling Americans’ immune systems once and for all

Big Food and Big Pharma simply were not killing enough people fast enough with their toxic processed foods, deadly prescription medications and mercury-loaded flu shots, so they had to invent a scamdemic to sell everyone on new “vaccines” that would be required every 4 months. Who knew? Get ready for boosters every four months, and millions of “unexplained” deaths among the sheeple who “dive in” head first.

For the best in truth news on your internet dial tune to Pandemic.news because it doesn’t take a scientist or doctor to see that Covid vaccines, Remdesivir, masks, ventilators and bad CDC advice are creating a pandemic of their own.

