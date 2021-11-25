The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set up a flimsy, or fake, barrier to Big Pharma reaping multibillion-dollar profits from COVID-vaccine boosters and pediatric shots.

Last month, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 19-to-0 in favor of Moderna boosters for high-risk adults. “The data itself is not strong, but it is certainly going in the direction that is supportable of this vote,” stated Dr. Patrick Moore of the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He admitted that his vote was based largely on a “gut feeling rather than truly serious data.”

He must know that “authorization” is likely followed by “no jab, no job” mandates – or pressure to inject children.

Americans should look at the truly serious data for themselves. Even non-experts can ask: Are fewer people dying now that we have these amazing vaccines?

The statistics about deaths from or with COVID-19 are muddied by controversy and federal incentives to diagnose COVID-19. The key unbiased measure is the all-cause mortality rate.

Excess deaths – a death rate higher than the average in pre-COVID years – peaked in late 2020, reaching about 50% above normal in age groups older than 14. After dropping to almost to normal, they started to rise rapidly late in 2021 as the majority of the adult population was getting jabbed.

There are 24 countries and 16 states where cases reached all-time highs after vaccine rollouts. The most vaccinated place on earth – Gibraltar with virtually 100 percent vaccination – has an outbreak so severe that they are canceling Christmas.

Americans are afraid that their federal government will cancel Christmas too (along with their livelihood just after Christmas), if they don’t behave and get shots for themselves and their children, now the least vaccinated group.

In the 0–14 age group, mortality is below average now. What will happen when we rush the youngsters to vaccination centers?

Nothing would be worse at Christmas than having your child die or be in the hospital with heart failure. Are such events extremely rare or “usually mild,” as the FDA and public health authorities proclaim? The world’s most published cardiologist, Peter A. McCullough, M.D., says myocarditis is “neither rare nor mild.”

Truly serious data was presented at the VRBPAC meeting where one-third strength Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for children age 5–11, with no negative votes.

High-tech engineer Steve Kirsch estimated that in the U.S. COVID-19 vaccines would kill 150,000 and save about 10,000 lives. Citing risk-benefit expert Dr. Toby Rogers, Kirsch estimated that the Pfizer product would kill 117 children for each life saved. One cardiologist reported seeing 100 times more myocarditis since the vaccine rollout.

If your child gets an inflamed heart for Christmas, he might recover, but won’t be able to ride his new bicycle or run and play for three to six months.

Such information apparently doesn’t count. “We’re not going to get the data until we start using the vaccine [widely],” said Dr. Mark Sawyer, an infectious disease specialist. “We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it and that’s just the way it goes,” said Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Despite the unknowns, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and others promote widespread jabs, even without parental consent or knowledge. Parents unaware of the jab are not likely to recognize the significance of mild chest discomfort.

Your family doctor may advise, or insist, that you and your children be “fully” jabbed. Could it be that, like the Grinch, many doctors’ hearts are two sizes too small? Could it be their misplaced faith in government, Big Pharma, academics and organized medicine? Distrust of their own judgment or opinions of those outside of medicine, like Steve Kirsch, who are not subject to delicensure or cancellation? Fear of loss of their career?

This fear was apparently so intense it caused one physician to cancel himself. Dr Thomas Jendges, age 55, head of the Chemnitz Clinic in Germany, committed suicide by jumping from the top of the clinic’s building. In his lengthy farewell letter, Dr. Jendges is said to have harshly criticized the policies of governments in dealing with the dangerousness of COVID-19 vaccines. He apparently was threatened with being fired if he did not submit and wrote that he could no longer endure the constant lies.

Whatever their reason for hating the non-compliant Whos, the anti-Christmas, anti-liberty Grinches cannot claim to be “following the science,” when they are really following orders, the money, or some expert’s gut feelings.

Image by Myriams-Fotos from Pixabay. Article by Dr. Jane M. Orient from our news partners at WND News Center.

