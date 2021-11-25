How does a leftist publication and their reporter cover up the undeniable support Waukesha mass-murder suspect Darrell Brooks offered to Black Lives Matter? By invoking two people hated by the radical left — Andy Ngo and Tim Pool — to paint the Brooks-BLM connection as false.

That’s what The Daily Beast and freelance journalist Robert Silverman attempted to do with a piece titled, “How Big-Time Right-Wing Trolls Tied Waukesha Killings to BLM.”

Daily Beast reporter, @BobSaietta: “How big-time right-wing trolls Andy Ngo and Tim Pool tied the Waukesha killings to Black Lives Matter.” Darrell Edward Brooks’ now-deactivated Facebook page: pic.twitter.com/dJoU0KG3SM — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 24, 2021

The story is an blatant attempt to gaslight their leftist readership into denying that Brooks supported Black Lives Matter. He did. It’s not even a question to anyone who has seen his social media posts over the years, of which Ngo reported several. But Silverman makes ambiguous distinctions to misdirect his readership, noting that there is no evidence that Brooks participated in BLM movement activities. As he noted in the article:

None of those posts, or others floating around online and purportedly shared by Brooks, display anything resembling participation in the Black Lives Matter movement. In other posts, he expresses hostility towards white people, gives a thumbs up to a Black nationalist group, and cheers the removal of statues, along with others justifying his previous crimes and sharing his untalented rap music.

Brooks, like millions of other Americans, supports Black Lives Matter. And like millions of other Americans, that support does not necessarily translate into them going to BLM rallies or participating in any of the riots attributed to the group over the last year and a half. But Ngo never claimed that Brooks was an active member of the group who participated in their activities. He rightly reported that Brooks is a supporter of not only BLM but other origins of sentiment that echo hatred towards white people, law enforcement, and government.

The piece published by The Daily Beast is a smokescreen. It’s designed to convince their most gullible readers that Brooks did not support BLM because Ngo, Pool, and other polarizing figures mentioned in the article like Laura Loomer and Marjorie Taylor Greene are the ones spreading a “false narrative.” This piece is literally propaganda with the sole intention of cornering their fellow leftists into believing that if they think Brooks was a BLM supporter, than they’re agreeing with Ngo, Pool, Loomer, and Greene.

Here’s a Twitter thread that documents what Brooks reportedly posted on social media:

THREAD: #Waukesha #BLM Darrell Edward Brooks Jr. He is an admitted child sex trafficker. pic.twitter.com/h1O7Ef8Xr6 — The Cocaína (@MrNukemCocaine) November 22, 2021

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

According to Silverman and The Daily Beast, Ngo should not have said Brooks is a supporter of BLM because despite the mountains of evidence that he supported the group, he did not participate in official Black Lives Matter movement activities and therefore Ngo et al are making false statements. It’s ludicrous prima facie, but as is often the case with leftist arguments, there will be plenty who read the article and come to the conclusion that any insinuation of Brooks supporting BLM is fake news produced by the evil Andy Ngo.

As if on cue, Silverman has turned to playing the victim card by posting several threats he has received. By no means am I defending those making the threats, but as someone who is threatened in similar fashion regularly for my own articles, I can say it’s just another form of misdirection to post them on social media instead of addressing the gaslighting he performed in his reporting. He is attempting to further smear Ngo, this time by proxy, by connecting the hideous threats he’s receiving to the journalist he originally attempted to smear.

I don’t blame Silverman for writing his article. The narratives surrounding Brooks, Black Lives Matter, and radical leftism in general are quickly turning south as law and order crumble under the weight of progressive ideologies. To defend the narrative and promote the agenda, it’s Silverman’s perceived duty to try to salvage the tenets of his cause by posting propaganda. It’s despicable, but the last six years have taught us to expect this sort of display.

Leftist journalists have a simple playbook. Tell lies, invoke figures hated by fellow leftists, cover up the lies by playing the victim card, rinse, repeat. But it doesn’t change the fact that Darrell Brooks supports BLM.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Gifts for Patriots: Forget All the Woke Corporate Retail Gifts This Year Let me put the disclaimer up front. I’m a patriot. This site believes in promoting patriotic companies, supporting America-First ideas, and disseminating the truthful news that everyone in this nation needs to read or hear. To that end, it makes sense that the companies we allow to sponsor us are patriotic, America-First, and truth-embracing organizations. Now for the other disclaimer. Buying from the three companies listed below using our promo codes helps us tremendously. The offers we give our readers access to are the best offers available; even using Mike Lindell’s promo code gives the same discount as using promo code “NOQ.” We know there are many conservative sites who offer similar or even identical promos. We are not the biggest, not by a longshot, but we try very hard to provide excellent coverage of the most important topics to patriots. We do it unflinchingly and often at great sacrifice; there’s a reason you won’t find Google ads or Facebook buttons on our site. We cannot rail against Big Tech if we’re taking money from them or promoting their products. I’m not going to throw stones at other conservative news outlets who are beholden to Google or Facebook. We have our own sins. Nevertheless, you know when you use our promo codes you’re making an impact by supporting an honest style of delivering America-First news and commentary. With that said, our sponsors have gifts available for all price ranges. For the very special someone needing a very special gift, contact Our Gold Guy. Imagine their surprise when they see silver or gold coins in their stocking! Or, you can treat yourself to the ultimate hedge in the Biden economy. As the supply chain crumbles, inflation skyrockets, and the other investments lose momentum, precious metals make for the perfect protection. Be sure to tell them JD Rucker sent you! At $499, the Freedom Phone will help you or someone you love break free from the Apple/Google duopoly in the smartphone world. With promo code “MAGA,” you’ll save $50. It’s well worth the peace of mind of having a completely uncensored device with an app store that cannot be canceled. Our good friends at MyPillow have gifts ranging from stocking stuffers to high end bedding. You can knock out a lot of Christmas shopping with one stop at their website, and you’ll get maximum savings on each product you order by using promo code “NOQ.” Lastly, if you’d like to include us on your Christmas list, we’d LOVE if you sponsored us. Donations go directly towards helping us disseminate important articles and podcasts to the nation. As patriots, we must stand up for what we believe in. That means we slow or completely eliminate our expenditures with companies who hate us for our ideology. Our sponsors are all proud to support the America-First agenda, which is why we allow them on our pages. Like I said, you won’t find Google ads here.