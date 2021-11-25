Portugal is one of the most heavily vaccinated nations in the world for Covid-19. CNN’s vaxx-tracker puts them at fifth behind Gibraltar, Pitcairn, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Based on the common narrative being pushed by Anthony Fauci et al, Portugal should have already defeated Covid-19 and be well on its way to normalcy. Instead, it has declared a “state of calamity” and begun imposing new lockdown protocols.

JUST IN – Portugal, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, declares state of emergency and imposes new restrictions to curb the sudden surge of #COVID19 cases. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 25, 2021

What makes it worse and of even more interest to Americans is that unlike the United States, Portugal has already adopted “Comirnaty,” the FDA-approved Pfizer jab that is supposed to be the best of the best. Comirnaty accounts for nearly 50% of all jabs in the country.

According to WTNH prior to the new declaration:

Portugal on Wednesday reported its highest number of new daily COVID-19 infections since July amid a surge in cases across Europe, though hospitalizations are rising more slowly in the country where 86% of people are vaccinated.

The Portuguese government is due to announce on Thursday what new pandemic restrictions it is introducing, seven weeks after scrapping almost all of them because of the high vaccination rate and perceived lower threat from the coronavirus.

The General Directorate for Health officially reported 3,773 new cases Wednesday, with 681 in hospitals, 105 in intensive care units and 17 deaths. The number of patients requiring hospitalization was the highest since September.

If Portugal is seeing a Covid-19 surge and launching new restrictions despite being the 5th most-vaxxed nation in the world, what does that say about a future in America with our government striving to achieve Portugal’s injection levels? As we’ve often noted, the data seems to point to the likelihood that the “vaccines” actually increase the rate of infection. Follow the science, folks.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker