There are two men who are currently receiving more scorn from the left than anyone else. The first is the perpetual top of the list as Trump Derangement Syndrome has continued unabated even a year after the election was stolen from him. The other man at the top of the progressive-hate-list is Kyle Rittenhouse, a rightly exonerated and free man who leftists wish was currently behind bars or dead.

Bring the two of them together, take a picture, and show it to anyone on the left. If they don’t faint immediately, their heads will explode within seconds.

Guess who stopped by Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/P6uvIjfqo6 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) November 24, 2021

According to Patrick Howley at Big League Politics:

President Donald Trump met with Kyle Rittenhouse, the vaunted defender of Kenosha, Wisconsin and American folk hero. Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges stemming from his self-defense shootings of left-wing agitators including pedophile Joseph Rosenbaum. Trump made the triumphant announcement on “Hannity” that the 45th president and the 18-year old Arizona State University student met at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s veritable White House in exile.

“Kyle, I got to know him a little bit. He called, he wanted to know if he could come over and say hello. Because he was a fan unlike the other guy. He came over with his mother. Really a nice young man. And what he went through. That was prosecutorial misconduct,” President Donald Trump stated, defending Rittenhouse’s action in pulling the trigger to defend himself.

May both of these men and their families be blessed.

