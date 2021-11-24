New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams / PHOTO: Associated Press The push has begun in earnest for leftists and Democrats to start reaping true electoral rewards from their open borders policies. The New York City Council is slated to vote next month on legislation that will allow non-citizens to vote in municipal elections and referendums, reported National Review . The law would apply to green-card holders and residents with work permits, with nearly 810,000 NYC residents meeting that criteria. The proposed law would only hold for local elections and ballot measures, not federal, and wouldn’t apply to illegal immigrants. The legislation could also face several legal obstacles before it could be enacted, the most obvious being a state constitution that specifies that voters must be “citizens age 18 or older.” Other states have been actively pushing back against noncitizen voting, reported the Intercept . Four states — Colorado, Florida, North Dakota, and Alabama — passed ballot amendments in the last few years to clarify in their state constitutions that only U.S. citizens can vote. Indeed, the New York state constitution’s wording was clear enough to make even notoriously liberal Mayor Bill de Blasio balk at the scope of the measure, saying he would […]

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

