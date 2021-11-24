How do you confuse a government health official? Show them statistics that compare percentages of vaccinations in areas with surges in Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. They will perform Olympic-level intellectual gymnastics in order to avoid the most obvious conclusion: High vaccination levels equate to higher Covid-19 surges.

We’ve seen this happening in other countries that achieve extreme vaccination levels. Most recently, Ireland defied the accepted vaccine narrative by having its worst spike happening despite achieving 93% vaccination levels for adults in the nation. And as has become a broken record of excuses, the government is projecting the unpoetic narrative that it’s those dastardly handful of filthy unvaxxed who are to blame for the injections’ obvious lack of efficacy.

But the “baffling” phenomenon is manifesting in more places around the United States as different areas achieve vaccination levels that exceed the national average. Case-in-point: Los Angeles. It’s a perfect microcosm for analysis because the areas that have the highest vaccination rates also have the highest Covid-19 rates. One would think there should be nothing baffling about it, but public health officials are still droning on about every possible reason for the narrative-breaking statistics.

Seven of the ten most vaccinated areas in Los Angeles make up the top of the list for most infected, most hospitalized, and most deadly. This tells any thinking person beyond a shadow of a doubt that research must be done to either prove the obvious or discover something we all missed. Instead of research, we’re getting canned responses and a plethora of excuses that point away from the most common sense answer on the table.

According to Ethan Huff at Natural News:

The most highly “vaccinated” areas of Los Angeles for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) are also the sickest. And health officials are scratching their heads trying to figure out why. Because they apparently believe the lie that getting jabbed increases immunity, the expectation is that public health should be going up rather than down. The exact opposite is happening, however.

Areas of LA where vaccination rates are low have a whole lot fewer sick people than areas where jab compliance is high. And health officials are blaming differences in “behavior” and waning immunity – anything but the injections.

“People in those communities may also have lower levels of natural immunity due to historically low levels of coronavirus exposure,” one news outlet hilariously wrote as another excuse.

Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says that she and other “authorities” are currently trying to figure out what might be the cause of this disparity. Ferrer personally believes that age might have something to do with it. In her mind, younger people are “driving this pandemic,” so that is her excuse.

“I will say the one thing that does jump out – the average ages were very low in all these communities,” Ferrer is quoted as saying.

“This is, essentially, in the communities with the highest rates, this is a pandemic that is in fact fueled by younger people.”

Wuhan Flu injections are creating another “wave” of disease in LA

Ferrer went on to blame young people for “intermingling both socially and at work sites,” which she says is “contributing” to the spread of Chinese Germs among the “fully vaccinated.”

“Whoever you are and wherever you live, whether you live in a community with a high vaccination rate or with not-so-high vaccination rates, the most important thing you as a person are going to need to do is get yourself vaccinated, the people you love vaccinated, and then be sensible about precautions around intermingling while transmission rates remain relatively high across the county,” Ferrer further added in a canned statement.

Hilariously, Ferrer was unable to explain why seven of the 10 LA communities with the most new “cases” of the Fauci Flu also have jab rates that far exceed the nationwide average.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you’ve got a much higher risk of ending up infected, ending up in the hospital and tragically passing away,” Ferrer still claims. “That’s crystal clear and it hasn’t really changed for months now.”

Back in August, Ferrer was also unable to adequately explain why so-called “breakthrough” cases of the Chinese Virus were surging in highly vaccinated LA. At the time, the “delta variant” was spreading like wildfire among those who took the jab. Government officials had no answers other than to continue pushing the jabs as the “cure.”

According to the latest figures, Lancaster, Palmdale, Studio City and Santa Clarita are among the 10 most highly infectious areas of LA County. These four communities also had the highest rates of new infection during the two-week period ending on November 6. Countywide, some 73 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, which should have been enough for “herd immunity” to kick in. Apparently Tony Fauci and the other plandemic liars deceived everyone about this as well.

“Some of our communities that have right now these higher case rates are in fact communities that have really decent coverage in terms of vaccination … and they still have a problem with high case rates,” Ferrer admitted.

Statewide, California currently has 611 covid-“positive” patients being treated at county hospitals. This is down from 616 on Wednesday. More of the latest news about the Chinese Virus injection scam can be found at PharmaceuticalFraud.com.

Demand Answers, Not Excuses

There’s a trick in sales that is also used today at the conjunction between politics and science, especially as it pertains to Covid-19. In sales, it’s called, “If I Could, Would Ya?” Basically, it’s a trick to keep a customer from walking away from a sale by offering something stellar as a possibility just to keep them from leaving the table.

For example, a car salesman who sees their customers walking away might say something like, “I don’t know if I can get you a $3000 discount on the car, but if I could, would you buy it?” In most cases, the customer will agree, at which point the salesman goes to the sales manager to bring them in to discuss things. There is no chance the customer is going to get the $3000 discount, but they were delayed long enough for the big guns to come in and pressure them to buy the car.

In Pandemic Panic Theater, the process is similar. When a data set starts telling us that the jabs aren’t working as promised, they start offering up lame excuses with the hopes of suspending disbelief in the efficacy of their beloved drugs. They may even promise an investigation or further research to demonstrate that the lame excuses they’re peddling are actually real. Invariably, nothing comes from it and their narrative problem just fade from the news cycle. The Los Angeles story is no exception.

We need direct answers. We need to know why they refuse to look at the most obvious possible reason for the vaccines apparently not working, namely that the vaccines don’t work. We need them stop throwing out sales pitches for their lame excuses and address the science from a scientific perspective. That’s not happening today and we cannot expect mainstream media to even ask the right questions, so it’s up to us.

Put them on the spot. Coordinate groups to demand answers at their offices. Gather people together to make phone calls. Ask local media why they aren’t asking the questions the people want answered. This is never going to get done through Twitter posts and righteous indignation. We need to make them know we aren’t letting the truth slip away like it seems to do on a daily basis lately. We need to be persistent and we need to be aggressive, though never violent.

Los Angeles is one of the best statistical examples of high Covid-19 “vaccine” levels conspicuously coinciding with higher rates of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. The vaxx-nannies may be able to ignore Ireland, Israel, and other clear data sets showing the vaccines don’t work, but we cannot let them ignore a major city in America. The statistics in Los Angeles point to a truth that can hopefully free some minds from the binds of indoctrination.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn