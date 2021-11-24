The verdict is in for the killing Ahmaud Arbery. Travis McMichael was found guilty on all nine charges, while the other two defendants were found guilty on most charges.

The jury delivered a guilty verdict in the Arbery trial https://t.co/EBCIvW52DD pic.twitter.com/2ulJOLxjAG — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) November 24, 2021

According to The Daily Wire:

Gregory McMichael, 65, Travis McMichael, 35 — who are father and son — and William “Roddie” Bryan, 52 — a neighbor — were charged with nine counts in Arbery’s death, including felony murder, aggravated assault, and false imprisonment. Each of the men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lawyers for the McMichaels argued in court that they were pursuing a man they believed to be a burglary suspect so that they could perform a citizen’s arrest. A lawyer for Bryan argued that Bryan merely recorded the incident and his presence was entirely irrelevant to Arbery’s death. He was armed “with a cell phone,” his attorney told the court.

Although Arbery was killed in February 2020, the case drew national attention months later after a video of the fatal encounter was leaked to a local media station by an attorney with an informal connection to Bryan — an attempt to set the record straight.

The video showed Arbery running down the street in the direction of a white pickup truck, where Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael can be seen armed and waiting for Arbery. The duo argued that they believed he was a suspect in a recent string of burglaries in the neighborhood. When Arbery approaches the truck, he goes around to the passenger’s side, and a struggle breaks out between him and Travis McMichael, who is holding a shotgun. Arbery is fatally shot in the encounter.

The nation will be watching responses to the verdict closely. After protests and riots broke out following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, expectations were high for even more violence if the defendants were found not guilty. The New Black Panthers and other groups have promised extreme violence if the mob didn’t get their way in the case.

Meanwhile, leftists are already saying the guilty verdict isn’t enough and the “systemic racism” they claim exists in the criminal justice system is alive and well. The debate will continue to rage as “progressive” racists will manufacture hatred to spread across the nation.

