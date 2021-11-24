America is in the midst of a spiritual battle. Unfortunately most Americans don’t understand that this goes beyond just the political battles or even the cultural battles. As my good friend JD Rucker always reminds me, we are going up against the Powers and Principalities. So when Clay Clark told me that he believes the COVID-19 Injections are Satanic, I didn’t blink an eye and nodded right along.
Now, Clay didn’t come on my show to tell me that The Jab is Satanic. In fact, he spent the majority of the interview sharing ten practical tools that every person can use to wake up their friends and family, especially in light of the fact that we’re all getting together over the Thanksgiving holiday. I highly encourage you to listen to the entire episode and use these tools as you focus on red-pilling those people around you.
However, when looking at the big picture, it’s important to also understand what we are going up against. I asked Clay flat-out, “What’s coming next in relation to COVID-19 and the ‘vaccines’?” His response was that it’s going to get much worse before it gets better. He predicts that there will be a Great Awakening and revival in America, but only after things get extremely bad. This is why it’s so important that we keep fighting to get the truth out there… it may not pay off in the short-term, but if we are playing the long game it’s totally worth it.
We are going up against a Deep State deeper than any of us even realize. It’s clear that we are witnessing Satanic powers pulling the strings behind the scenes. You will have to hear Clay rattle of the proofs that tell him the mRNA injections are in and of themselves Satanic tools. The use of 666 in several aspects related to The Jab, to the occultic beliefs and behaviors of those behind the injections, and even some of the ingredients all point to the fact that it is Satanic.
I hope that this episode is encouraging to you. Yes, we are going up against a coordinated effort by the globalists unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetime. It is entirely accurate for Clay to predict that things are going to get much worse before they get better. However, it’s important that we remain encouraged knowing that God will win in the end.
Throughout history, God often times waited until things got really bad and even impossible before moving and saving the day. This is allows God to get all the glory as opposed to any person. I believe that this is what is happening today.
As we head into the holiday season and getting together with friends and family, it’s so important that we all start these important conversations about what’s really going on. Take the next month to focus on waking up those around you to the truth. Use the tools that Clay cites in this episode and point people in the right direction, red-pilling everyone you come into contact with.
JD Rucker
@jdrucker