A genocide is occurring due to Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines,” but the medical establishment refuses to acknowledge it.
In British Columbia (B.C.), Canada, a rally recently took place to draw attention to this fact, and to the revelation that some 13 stillborn deaths occurred in a single 24-hour period at Lions Gate Hospital.
All of these deaths occurred in babies born to women who got injected for the Fauci Flu, but the public is not being told about any of it. In response, Drs. Mel Bruchet and Daniel Nagase, along with other concerned members of the public, converged to file a complaint in front of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) office in North Vancouver.
Since the major media is completely ignoring the story, Bruchet and Nagase are taking matters into their own hands by filing complaints with the RCMP against public health officials who are believed to be sweeping this all under the rug due to financial conflicts of interest.
“We’re on the side of God,” Bruchet said to someone at the rally who was conducting interviews. “We’re on the good side.”
Bruchet spoke about a lot of other things as well, including ivermectin, the corrupt government officials who are preventing people from accessing it, and what he sees as the gradual breakdown of the plandemic scam as more people learn the truth about the matter – watch below:
Don’t stand idly by: Take action against covid jab fascism if you have the means and ability
Nagase explained on the steps of the RCMP facility that he would be entering to file individual complaints on behalf of everyone present as well as others.
What Nagase and others want to know is if Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and other health leaders are being paid off or have some other kind of financial interest in pushing the mass injection campaign.
Henry, as you may recall, played cover-up for a jab-induced outbreak that occurred at the Cottonwoods Care Center nursing home in B.C.
“This is an opportunity,” Nagase told rally attendees.
“We’re at the RCMP … and this is normally where you would go to file a police report about a criminal claim … I have suspicions that the policies being enacted upon the citizens of B.C. are motivated not in the interests of public health, but are rather motivated by financial interests.”
Not only are stillborn deaths on the rise but so are strokes, stated one of the other rally attendees. All of this is being hidden away by the medical system, save for a few brave souls who have come forward with the truth at much risk to their own careers.
“We need to ask the RCMP to conduct an investigation, a forensic investigation into discovering whether or not there are conflicts of interest affecting our health minister, causing her to institute policies that are harmful to British Columbians,” Nagase said.
Prior to the release of Fauci Flu shots, there was maybe one stillborn death per month at Lions Gate. Now there is 13 times that amount occurring in a single day, which represents a meteoric rise.
Towards the end of the video, Nagase is seen coming out of the RCMP building having successfully filed all of the complaints. He received cheers from the crowd as he explained that this is only just the beginning.
“Get ready to hear more and more of this kind of thing,” wrote one commenter at the Easton Spectator. “Those doctors and medical scientists speaking out over these not-a-vaccines were and are not conspiracy theorists.”
More of the latest news about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” fascism can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
Sources for this article include:
Too Few Are Telling the Truth
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker