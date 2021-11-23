A fresh outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) is being reported in Connecticut at a nursing home where almost everyone is already “vaccinated.”
Nearly 100 people reportedly became infected with the disease and another eight died at the Geer Village Senior Community, a nursing home and rehabilitation center in Canaan.
The outbreak supposedly started around the beginning of October when the facility reported three “positive” cases. Since that time, 67 residents and 22 staff members caught the disease, eight residents died, and 48 residents and 21 staff members got sick and later recovered.
Of the 89 total infections that have been verified at the facility, 87, or 98 percent, are or were (in the case of the now-deceased) “fully vaccinated.”
“While we must continue with Covid-19 prevention protocols, we want to assure everyone we are doing our best to keep residents and staff safe,” officials announced about the situation.
For the time being, no more visitors are allowed inside the facility. Family members and friends who wish to see their loved ones can only do so virtually or through window visits until further notice.
“Despite the highly infectious nature of this disease, our employees were able to protect their residents, themselves, and their families through the initial peak of this pandemic,” said Geer Village Senior Community CEO Kevin O’Connell in a statement.
“They did this during a time when we least understood Covid-19 and struggled to find the supplies and funding to persevere as the virus spread. We are tremendously proud of our employees for their dedication to the people we care for.”
Public health officials push “boosters” in response to fully vaccinated outbreak
Even though it is painfully apparent that the injections failed once again, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a statement urging residents and workers at the facility to take more of them in the form of “boosters.”
“Family members of residents in long-term care facilities should also encourage their loved ones being cared for in these facilities to get a booster vaccine,” announced a spokesman from DPH.
The agency said that it is continuing to “monitor” the situation and provide “on-site consultation” to workers and residents at the facility.
Connecticut, by the way, is the same state where an executive order was signed to allow health officials and school nurses to access people’s private injection records.
HIPAA laws prevented this, but Gov. Ned Lamont made the change to help better enforce state mandates.
According to reports, residents and staff at the Geer Village Senior Community will all become eligible for booster shots once two weeks have passed without any new cases of the Chinese Virus.
“Our priority is always the health and safety of the staff and residents at Geer,” O’Connell added about the situation.
“We are saddened to see some in the Geer family become ill. We pray for their speedy recovery and continue to do everything in our power to minimize the risk across all our operations.”
A statement from the facility went on to commend the “99% of our staff” who “have chosen to become vaccinated.”
“Unfortunately, none of this is a guarantee – there are reports of vaccinated individuals testing positive for Covid,” it went on to read.
In Connecticut as a whole, the death count from “covid” and the injections has reached at least 8,826 people. About 71 percent of the state’s residents are currently considered to be “fully vaccinated.”
“Unfortunately, this outbreak occurred prior to the booster being available,” O’Connell further stated about the Geer outbreak. “87 of the 89 infected staff and residents combined were fully vaccinated so we are obviously concerned we experienced some level of waning immunity.”
More news about the death and destruction being spread by Chinese Virus injections can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
