The man that allegedly received more votes than any American in history loves to read a teleprompter nearly as much as his mentor, Barack Obama. The difference between Joe Biden and Obama, other than the latter not displaying symptoms of dementia, is that Biden loves to read EVERYTHING on the teleprompter.

In a scene reminiscent of “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” Biden read “end of quote” from the teleprompter, which he clearly wasn’t supposed to do. Here you go:

Ouch. Biden reads "end of quote" off of the teleprompter. pic.twitter.com/jUpi31QFxf — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 23, 2021

Lord help us.

