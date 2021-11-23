Over the next month, many Americans will be seeing and talking to more family members than the rest of the year combined. Thanksgiving and Christmas offer opportunities to reunite with those we don’t always see, and while many families try to keep holiday gatherings free from contentious discussions, this year it won’t be possible.

There will be arguments and the primary point of strife in many family gatherings will be between those opposed to medical tyranny and the vaxx-nannies in the family.

Below, I go over some of the best ways to argue against vaccine mandates, but first I want to explain why this information is important for everyone whether they’re gathering with family or not. It’s very likely that at some point, nearly everyone on the pro-freedom side of the argument will be questioned by a vaxx-nanny. Unfortunately, their ranks are growing just as the ranks of the pro-freedom side are growing. The majority in the mushy middle are being pulled in one direction or another as the impacts of the vaccine mandates start hitting the masses, vaccinated or not.

We must be able to get as many Americans on the side of freedom as possible. Even those who are currently enjoying their “fully vaccinated” status will be forced to make a choice about booster shots in the near future if they want to maintain their privileges in this increasingly segregated society. But even those who choose to get boosters again and again will be negatively impacted by the mandates as the goods and services we have had easy access to in the past become scarcer and scarcer.

They may not care about it now, but they’ll definitely care about it in the near future. At that point, they’ll be forced to pick a side. Many will embrace government, mainstream media, Big Tech, academia, the bulk of the healthcare industry, and all other minions of Big Pharma by blaming the troubles in America on the “selfish” unvaccinated. Others will see the light and realize that mandating an experimental drug that does NOT diminish anyone’s likelihood of spreading or contracting Covid-19 is ludicrous and unAmerican. We need as many of the latter as possible.

It’s unfair to call on all of our readers to be champions for freedom. It’s just not part of everyone’s nature to debate relatives or expose as many people as possible to the truth. This is why I’m not asking everyone to learn the talking points below, but if if you can find it in yourself to be an advocate for the truth, please do so. I’ve said it many times before and I’ll continue saying it until my voice is forcibly silenced: We are facing an existential threat to this nation and far too many are standing on the sidelines, upset but otherwise inactive as it all comes to pass before them.

Every single day I receive messages, emails, Twitter DMs, and comments calling me every sort of foul name imaginable. I’ve been accused of directly killing people, and anyone who argues against vaccine mandates will likely face the same retorts. But I also receive daily communications from people telling me they’ve changed their minds about the vaccines or were able to change someone else’s mind. Some say they were vaxxed but now realize they must not get the boosters and will not support mandates. Others tell me they got Covid, whether vaccinated or not, and were able to use the various treatments we talk about here like MATH+ protocols that helped them recover.

I’ll gladly take the hateful communications I receive because I know the positives greatly outweigh them. It’s not that there are more positive communications. It’s that every positive one is worth 100 threats against me. Every life changed is worth all the vitriol I receive along the way.

The reason I’m saying all this as a prelude to the talking points below is because I want all of my readers who will consider being advocates for freedom and the truth to know up front that it’s not going to be easy. Those on the pro-freedom side are generally better educated on this topic than vaxx-nannies. This is by design; those who push vaccine mandates must willfully stick their collective heads in the sand in order to maintain their worldviews that the ineffective and unsafe Covid jabs are as “safe and effective” as the propaganda keeps telling them.

Before I get to the talking points, here are a few things you should not use to try to convince family and friends to oppose vaccine mandates. First and foremost, try to avoid the unproven theories about the drugs themselves. I’m a firm believer that there are ingredients in the jabs that work against us, but I rarely mention Graphene Oxide, Luciferase, nanobots, magnetic particles, or any of the “fringe” talking points. It’s not that I do not think these things are really there, but I cannot confirm them. In anti-vaxx circles, such discussions are fair game but when trying to convince Uncle Rico that the jabs are dangerous, it’s best to ease him into skepticism.

Another talking point to avoid with the vaxx-nannies is personal freedom. WHAT!?!?! How could I possibly call myself a patriot if I’m not an advocate for personal freedom!?!?!?! Before you close the browser window and condemn me, know that I am an absolute advocate and activist for personal freedom, particularly our God-given rights and those assured by the Constitution. But we’re not talking about a standard academic debate. We’re talking about vaxx-nannies, and the easiest way to make them shut you out is to bring up your freedoms.

From their perspective, personal freedom means THEY should be free from the specter of Covid-19 and the only way to achieve that is by getting everyone on the ongoing injection regimen. They won’t care if the mandates are unconstitutional. They won’t hear a word you say beyond your invocation of “personal freedom” because by their reckoning, your freedoms are stopping them from having their own freedoms. The fastest way to cut a conversation short is to make this a constitutional issue.

99 times out of 100, I will go to the Constitution to help me make my arguments. When talking to a vaxx-nanny, I’ve learned that invariably they will scurry to their safe space of self-righteous indignation once personal freedom enters the discussion. When you make it about your freedom, you will lose the opportunity to make them see the truth.

Another common talking point against vaccine mandates is natural immunity. This is a poor argument because the best-case-scenario is that those with natural immunity will be given vaxx-cards as well. That does nothing to stop tyranny. It only saves some people from having to experience it for now.

Lastly, avoid telling your vaccinated family members they were stupid. It’s hard for some; I know I’d love to tell a couple of otherwise lucid family members they made a terrible mistake and should be ashamed of themselves. But, as I’m sure you know, it’s counterproductive. The goal is to make as many people opposed to the vaccine mandates as possible. Someone smarter than me once said something to the effect of, “It’s easier to con someone than to convince them they’ve been conned.”

With all that said, here are some ways to convince those who have been sucked into Pandemic Panic Theater that vaccine mandates are bad for everyone, vaxxed or not. I’ve ordered them from least- to most-fringe. Pick and choose which talking points will work best with each individual or audience you engage.

The Vaccines do Not Slow the Spread of Covid-19

The viral load present in those exposed to Covid-19 is identical for the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. This has been confirmed by the CDC, FDA, Anthony Fauci, and countless scientists across the globe. In other words, a vaccinated person is just as likely to contract symptomatic Covid-19 as an unvaccinated person, and both are just as likely to spread the disease.

This is being played out for everyone to see in Ireland where the adult population is 93% vaccinated yet they are having a spike in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. The government continues to blame the unvaccinated but that’s disingenuous as the data does not support the notion that they’re the problem.

The vaccines have arguably demonstrated an effectiveness at helping people recover, but that means it’s a personal choice. Mandates are NOT supposed to force people to increase their own chances of survival. They are supposed to slow or stop the spread, and they have zero chance of doing so successfully based on the science.

Those Who are Not Vaxxed Now Will Not Be Vaxxed Later

By now, every man, woman, and child has been scolded about getting vaccinated. Some get scolded on a daily basis. While the mandates will definitely force some to reluctantly choose to get jabbed, there are millions of Americans among the currently unvaccinated who will never be injected without a gun to their head.

Since science has established that the vaccines do not slow the spread, that means the mandates will only serve to force millions of Americans to find alternative sources for their needs. Whether that’s money, food, housing, travel, education, or anything else that will be stripped from them for not being vaccinated, these people will not simply sit back and starve to death on the streets. They will take action, and that does not behoove anyone.

Backing millions of Americans into a corner is idiotic knowing that the predicate is a pointless exercise in ignoring the science.

A Crashed Economy Will Harm and Kill More People Than Covid

Vaccine mandates will crash the economy. Period. The supply chain issues we’re seeing today will seem minuscule compared to the total shutdown we’ll see when 37% of truckers quit. Forcing people to choose between jab or job will make them tighten their belts as they pursue less lucrative careers, taking more money out of the economy. I could go on and list literally dozens of individual deleterious effects of vaccine mandates on the economy.

They’re all dominoes that will start to fall once mandates are put into place. And if anyone thinks they’ll be immune to the negative effects, they either went to the AOC School of Economics or they’re living off the grid in the woods of Montana, because EVERYONE will be affected.

Everyone.

The Government has an Agenda and It’s Not Healthcare

One of the biggest stumbling blocks for those brainwashed by Pandemic Panic Theater is that our government couldn’t be THAT obtuse. Surely they’ve had missteps but they have our best interests in mind with their vaccine push, right?

Wrong. Those who trust government are already lost, so you should ask your family members about it. If they say they believe the government’s narratives, especially as they pertain to vaccines, then there’s likely nothing you can say or do that will change their indoctrinated minds.

The reality is this: Covid-19 offered an opportunity for the powers-that-be to bring forth their ultimate agendas. They see the pandemic as a way to force reliance and compliance. All Democrats and many Republicans in DC as well as city and state seats of power realize that they can exert authoritarian control over our lives through face mask, lockdown, and vaccine mandates. Doing so not only increases their power but also fattens their pocketbooks.

Big Pharma owns many if not most politicians to some extent. They are the biggest source of campaign funds for politicians on both sides of the political aisle. They are also paying many if not most politicians directly or indirectly. That’s been confirmed time and again, but because they have been doing so for so long they’ve mastered the art of keeping it all hidden.

To do this, they have to keep mainstream media off their backs. That’s easy. Just look at who sponsors literally every mainstream media “news” show on television today. Yes, it’s Pfizer et al.

Vaccines have printed money for Big Pharma. There’s a reason Moderna’s stock price went from below $20 per share in December, 2019, to a peak of $384 in September, 2021. These newfound riches have only made it easier to grease the palms of more politicians and news outlet executives. THEY are driving the authoritarian agenda, not doctors or scientists.

Australia

Australia today is the United States tomorrow. But unlike Australia, the United States is already talking about booster shots as a soon-to-be requirement for people to maintain their coveted “fully-vaccinated” status. Those who believe they’ll be safe from the jackboots because they had a jab or two will soon find themselves in the same status as the unvaccinated if they don’t agree to get constant jabs of the latest experimental booster shots.

CDC Data Shows Adverse Reactions Are Real and Not Rare

This is the hardest argument to make when dealing with vaxx-nannies because at this point they’ve already dismissed the notion of adverse reactions. They have to in order to maintain their worldview. Yes, it’s that serious, and only in their bubble of confirmation bias free from pesky adverse reaction statistics can they look a person in the eye and tell them they should get jabbed.

There is a difference between using statistics and using facts. Vaxx-nannies will use statistics because it makes them feel like they sound smart. We need to use facts. The difference is that statistics can be manipulated or mischaracterized but facts are facts.

Here’s an important fact: According to the CDC’s own VAERS data, nearly one million Americans have reported adverse reactions to the Covid jabs. Also noted by the CDC itself as well as a Harvard study is the fact that only between 1% and 10% of actual adverse reactions are ever reported to the system. Doctors in hospitals across the country have been instructed NOT to report adverse reactions to VAERS.

With one million reports, that means that by the CDC’s own estimates there have been somewhere between 9,000,000 and 90,000,000 adverse reactions to the vaccines, including debilitating injuries and deaths. Meanwhile, the children they’ve forced to wear face masks and are now prompting to get vaccinated have a 99.993% recovery rate for Covid-19 ACCORDING TO THE CDC’s OWN DATA.

More kids are dying from Covid-19 injections than from Covid-19 itself. If that’s not enough to convince someone the mandates are not about healthcare and all about control, nothing will convince them. They may try to cast doubt on the statistics. This is a good sign. Tell them to look it up. Don’t send it to them. Make them do their own research, and not through Google. If you can get them asking questions, even in private, then they have the best chance of finding the truth. Those who come to their own conclusions are more likely to become future allies than those who are spoon-fed the evidence.

Give Thanks

Through it all, have fun. Enjoy your family. Take a break. We’re going through hell right now, so even a short respite is good to recharge our batteries. Considering the gravity of our situation, we need all the energy we can muster.

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash.

