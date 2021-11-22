<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tragedy struck in Waukesha Wisconsin as a red SUV plowed through a Christmas Parade injuring more than 20 and taking the lives of at least 5 innocent people. This was a heinous crime that was committed and something that you would think the whole nation would be able to condemn together, but Fox News reports that a Democrat spokesperson mocked the crime and perhaps even condoned it.

“After Sunday’s Christmas parade horror in Waukesha, Wisconsin, an Illinois Democrat appeared to portray the tragedy as a form of payback for Friday’s acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha. “It was probably just self-defense,” read one of a series of mocking social media posts from Mary Lemanski, who is listed as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois.”

Shame on Mary Lemanski and anyone else who is mocking what happened. The Montana Daily Gazette published the account of a father who was frantically looking for his daughter after he heard that it was her dance team that was plowed through.

“Corey Montiho, a School District of Waukesha board member, was by Mainstream Bar & Grill when he heard that his daughter’s youth dance team was hit. “There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere,” he said. “I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray. My family is safe, but many are not. I held one little girl’s head in my hand, she was seizing, and she was bleeding out of her ears. I held her mother as she collapsed. Please pray.”

Why would someone do this and who would do this? These are the questions that come to my mind when I read accounts like the one of Corey Montiho. The Red State has started to answer those questions as they report:

“There was a horrible attack Sunday night in Waukesha, Wisconsin, in which a man driving a red SUV mowed down more than 20 people who were participating in the town’s Christmas parade. There were multiple fatalities but officials announced at a press conference that they won’t be releasing more specifics about even the number of deaths until the families have been notified.”

“A man whose family was at the parade called into a local television station and reported that the driver was a black man with dreadlocks. That video has now been deleted. However, according to NY Post reporter Karol Markiewicz, the person in custody is a black man with dreadlocks, Darrell E. Brooks.This report hasn’t been confirmed by the police yet. If you search the name provided by Markowicz, though, the person is a convicted felon with a long criminal record who was released on $1,000 cash bail for his latest charges on November 19, just two days ago.”

It looks like it was a Darrell E. Brooks — a felon who was just released on a $1,000 bail two days before— a man who is in custody and fits the eye witness accounts of those who were at the parade.

Given the location of where this crime took place and the timing of it happening right after the Rittenhouse verdict the question needs to be asked if this was a racially motivated crime or a retaliation to the Rittenhouse verdict. One pastor from the Waukesha area raises this question and gives some perspective as he waits to find out what the motive was of this evil crime.

“I live near Waukesha. There have been reports of a ‘white purge’ coming to southeastern Wisconsin since the Rittenhouse verdict. The Democrat politicians from our governor down to local council members (and in cahoots with a lapdog media that has been trying to create a race war in this nation for the last five years) have been inciting hate towards white people for months and especially over the last 48 hours. And then this. We will see what motivated this – but whatever it is this was a deliberate act of evil.”- Pastor Matt Trewhella

It seems that this is the result of the ideologies promoted by liberals everywhere — CRT and Identity Politics. Are the democrats who are mocking this tragedy trying to incite a race war across the United States?

