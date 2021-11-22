.@jonathanvswan presses Rep. Tlaib on backing a bill to end federal prisons: To what extent have you wrestled w/ potential downsides? Tlaib: I think everyone's like, oh my god, we're going to just release everybody. Swan: But the act you endorsed actually says release everyone pic.twitter.com/ZBX3T9wxQy — Axios (@axios) November 22, 2021

Progressive “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) reiterated her support for legislation that would empty federal prisons within 10 years in a recent interview, appearing to be dismissive of the potential ramifications of that policy. On Sunday’s episode of “Axios on HBO,” reporter Jonathan Swan asked the Democratic lawmaker about her support for the BREATHE Act, a sweeping far-left reform bill written by the Movement for Black Lives that would defund federal law enforcement and the prison system. The proposal would also abolish life sentences, abolish mandatory minimum sentencing laws, abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement, cut the Department of Defense budget, and repeal the bipartisan 1994 crime bill. “The BREATHE Act proposes emptying federal detention facilities within 10 years. To what extent have you wrestled with any potential downsides of releasing into society every single person who’s currently in a federal prison?” Swan asked. “Yeah, again, I think that everyone’s like, ‘OMG we’re going to just release everybody.’ That’s not what I’m saying,” Tlaib replied. “That’s what it says!” Swan protested, observing that the legislation calls for closing federal prisons. “Yeah, but did you see how many people are mentally ill that are in prison right now?” Tlaib said, dismissing his point. Swan then […]

