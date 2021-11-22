“Before I began, I wanna comment on the uh, tragedy last night that occurred during the Holloway, the, the holiday parade in Wisconsin,” Biden said. “Well we don’t have all the facts and details yet, we know, um, that five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one. At least 40 Americans are suffering from injuries, some of them in critical condition. An entire community is struggling, struggling to cope with a horrific act of violence.” PRES. BIDEN: “Five families in Waukesha are facing fresh grief of a life without a loved one…An entire community is struggling, struggling to cope with a horrific act of violence…”My administration is monitoring the situation very closely.”” pic.twitter.com/9oBC4SYm2p — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 22, 2021 As National File previously reported , Biden was initially slow to comment on […]

Democrat president Joe Biden finally addressed the mass murder in Waukesha, Wisconsin last, noting that “we don’t have all the facts and details yet.” Biden did not comment on the fact that police have identified the main suspect in the attack as Darrell Brooks, a rapper who expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement and other leftist racial causes.

