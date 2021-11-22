Another mob of looters targeted several San Francisco Bay Area retailers on Sunday night, marking the third such incident in as many days.

Article by Jack Phillips from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times.

Police told CBS San Francisco that they responded to the multiple calls of smash-and-grab looting incidents at the Southland Mall in Hayward, located south of Oakland and north of San Jose. They told the station that robbers used hammers to smash cases before running off with jewelry at a jewelry store.

“I would say at least 30 to 40 [people] from what I saw,” an unnamed witness told San Francisco CBS Local, which was corroborated by another witness. “But then after the main group of kids rushed out, we saw 15 to 20 scattering, some even came back in.”

A nearby Macy’s store in the mall was also ransacked, witnesses told the station.

“We saw all the other stores closing. They were panicking, so we were panicking and quickly closed our store and barricaded ourselves,” said another female witness.

“It was very scary,” added another to the news outlet. “People with no morals, no sense for other people’s safety. I feel helpless. It’s disturbing.”

Video footage uploaded of the incident at the Sam’s Jewellers showed throngs of people wearing hoodies grabbing items from the store.

Speaking to the San Francisco Chronicle, Hayward police Lt. Mark Ormsby said the looters targeted the jewelry store at about 5:30 p.m. local time Sunday. The looters, he said, then fled in waiting vehicles outside the mall.

No arrests were made on Sunday evening, he told the paper.

Looters also targeted a Lululemon store in Santana Row, San Jose, and took merchandise, San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told the newspaper. The suspects fled before police could arrive.

Those looters hit the store about an hour after the jewelry store in Hayward was targeted. It’s not clear if the two incidents are linked.

It’s not clear if the robberies in Hayward and San Jose were connected to mass looting incidents at a Nordstrom location in Walnut Creek on Saturday or the one that targeted a Louis Vuitton store among other businesses in San Francisco’s Union Square the day before that. There were also reports of looters targeting marijuana dispensaries in Oakland over the weekend.

Looting incidents were commonplace in cities across the United States in the summer of 2020 amid left-wing riots, protests, and arson attacks. While there were protests in Chicago, New York City, and other major cities over the weekend following Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal, it’s not clear if the Bay Area looting was connected.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

One Sick Day Proves We Need More Voices in Truthful Media On October 19, I was sick. It crossed my mind that I had finally gotten the ‘rona, but my wife’s cream of chicken soup and a few extra hours of sleep into mid-afternoon had be back up and running after a sleepless night before. When I finally stumbled over to my computer in the evening, I was met with a deluge of concern from readers. They asked what had happened as only one article had been posted that day. Generally, we post between 10-20 daily between all of the sites, not included curated and aggregated content. Seeing that we’d only posted my super-early morning article before taking the rest of the day off had readers assuming the worst. We have a wonderful and talented group of writers who volunteer their time for the sites and their readers. Sharing their amazing perspectives has always been a blessing to us because we cannot afford to hire anyone at this time. But having great writers is meaningless if we don’t have great editors, or at least one additional. My wife helps me read and edit stories from time to time, but I’m a one-man show when it comes to getting the stories posted. Whenever I highlight our desperate need for donations, I note that we do not receive money from Google ads even though most in conservative media are beholden. I often ambiguously note that the money donated will help us grow. Today, I’m highlighting a specific need. We must get an editor to help take some of the load and to expand on our mission of spreading the truth to the world. One sick day proved that. The great news is that there is no shortage of people who CAN help. I am emailed variations of resumes every week by people who are much smarter than I am. As much as I’d love to hire some of them, we simply cannot. That takes money and as blessed as we’ve been to receive donations and collect ad money (though not from Google or Facebook), we have still fallen short. Those who have the means, PLEASE consider donating. We have the standard Giving Fuel option and people can donate through PayPal. We are also diving into what we believe is extremely disruptive technology at LetsGo.finance, the world’s first major donation portal for crypto. I’ll be talking a lot more about them in the near future. Those who prefer Bitcoin can send to my address here: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 We can get the voices out there and we’re willing to shine a spotlight on new talent. We just need the resources to make it happen. If you can help, we would be extremely grateful. Thank you and God bless! JD Rucker