Yesterday, at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Darrell Brooks Jr ran down the crowd and participants in his SUV . This oxygen-thieving lifetime criminal was released on a minuscule $1000 bail only days prior to the violent attack, courtesy of the moronic “reforms” put in place by the inept district attorney.

If you tune in to CNN or many of the other mainstream news outlets, though, you probably don’t know much about this guy. Much like a certain school shooter not long ago, the media is rather closed-lipped about the suspect. But why is that? Well, it might be due to a number of inconvenient truths with which the media just doesn’t want to deal.

Maybe it’s his long rap-sheet .

Maybe it’s his support of BLM.

Maybe it’s the fact that he had issues with the outcome of the Rittenhouse trial .

It’s definitely something.And it isn’t just the details about the assailant the media is being hush-hush about. They also reported a story that attempted to somewhat justify the actions that were taken, a story that has since been completely debunked, by the way. “Why is there a defense to it right away. Why would you jump to defending—like, look guys, […]